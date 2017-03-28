You can now pick up the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black color option without waiting in line.

The sleek Midnight Black color option for the OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase. The phone is up for sale on OnePlus' website for $479 in the U.S., €479 in Europe, and £439 in the UK.

The Midnight Black variant features "space-grade aluminum with three carefully applied dark coatings 14 microns thick" to bring out the natural look of the metal. It also undergoes two sandblasting treatments with various sizes of metal, and has an anti-fingerprint coating to prevent smudges.

Other than that, the hardware itself is unchanged from the standard variant, and includes a 5.5-inch Full HD panel, Snapdragon 821 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 16MP front and rear cameras, and a 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge tech.

OnePlus has mentioned that the device will be sold in limited quantities, so if you're interested, you'd best act fast.

See at OnePlus