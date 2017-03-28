You can now pick up the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black color option without waiting in line.
The sleek Midnight Black color option for the OnePlus 3T is now available for purchase. The phone is up for sale on OnePlus' website for $479 in the U.S., €479 in Europe, and £439 in the UK.
The Midnight Black variant features "space-grade aluminum with three carefully applied dark coatings 14 microns thick" to bring out the natural look of the metal. It also undergoes two sandblasting treatments with various sizes of metal, and has an anti-fingerprint coating to prevent smudges.
Other than that, the hardware itself is unchanged from the standard variant, and includes a 5.5-inch Full HD panel, Snapdragon 821 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 16MP front and rear cameras, and a 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge tech.
OnePlus has mentioned that the device will be sold in limited quantities, so if you're interested, you'd best act fast.
Reader comments
OnePlus 3T Midnight Black color option is now up for sale for $479
Nice color. Even nicer price.
$50 more
Didn't realize that it was $50 more. I've heard alot of good things about this phone, but isn't the 4 coming soon?
$50 more than the 64 GB models which is a good deal. It's in line with the price of all the 128 GB 3Ts.
No, it's not, it is the standard price of the 128Gb model. They are not charging any more for the color.
This
no
I really like this phone, and the color i great! I've been curious how much of an impact having 6gb of RAM has on a phones performance. I would think you couldn't use all of it unless insane overloading of apps running at the same time.
My wife has it, it frigging flies. Faster than my Pixel.
This phone makes me want to switch back to ATT from Verizon. I loved my 3 before switching.
It works on Verizon. LTE isn't 100%, but it might work fine depending on your location.
http://willmyphonework.net
I'm so tempted to buy this
I've been itching for a new phone and was considering getting the 3T as an alternative to my HTC 10, however given what I've read about the HTC Ocean, I'll be sitting right and waiting for their next flagship.