It's the same phone you know, now in dramatically limited quantity.

We're all familiar with stock shortages when it comes to OnePlus phones, but this new collaboration is seriously exclusive. OnePlus has partnered with world-renowed boutique colette to create a special OnePlus 3T colette edition, which is matte black and with 128GB storage and a subtle "colette" engraving on the back.

The phones will also come with OnePlus Bullets headphones, a $20 set that are a really nice for the money.

Just how exclusive are we talking here? OnePlus has only made 250 of these special edition phones to commemorate colette's 20th anniversary. That's a seriously small group of people who will get their hands on this slick-looking version of the really solid OnePlus 3T.

Alright, so it all sounds great to you and you want to buy a colette edition ... where can you get one of the 250 made? You'll have to be in Paris on March 21, and head to the colette store, just a short walk from The Louvre, for the 11:00 a.m. launch. First come, first served.

