It's the same phone you know, now in dramatically limited quantity.
We're all familiar with stock shortages when it comes to OnePlus phones, but this new collaboration is seriously exclusive. OnePlus has partnered with world-renowed boutique colette to create a special OnePlus 3T colette edition, which is matte black and with 128GB storage and a subtle "colette" engraving on the back.
The phones will also come with OnePlus Bullets headphones, a $20 set that are a really nice for the money.
Just how exclusive are we talking here? OnePlus has only made 250 of these special edition phones to commemorate colette's 20th anniversary. That's a seriously small group of people who will get their hands on this slick-looking version of the really solid OnePlus 3T.
Alright, so it all sounds great to you and you want to buy a colette edition ... where can you get one of the 250 made? You'll have to be in Paris on March 21, and head to the colette store, just a short walk from The Louvre, for the 11:00 a.m. launch. First come, first served.
OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3
- OnePlus 3T review: Rekindling a love story
- OnePlus 3T vs. OnePlus 3: What's the difference?
- OnePlus 3T specs
- Latest OnePlus 3 news
- Discuss OnePlus 3T and 3 in the forums
Press release:
OnePlus Collaborates with colette to Release Limited-edition Black OnePlus 3T
Exclusive OnePlus 3T colette edition combines refined design, powerful performance and Dash Charge to celebrate concept store's 20th anniversary
PARIS – March 15, 2017 – OnePlus today announced it is partnering with famed concept store colette to release a special all-black edition of its premium flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 3T colette edition. In celebration of colette's 20th anniversary, OnePlus will host a pop-up shop at the colette store in Paris on March 21. Only 250 of this limited-edition version of the OnePlus 3T will be available for sale at the one-day pop-up shop.
"We are constantly striving to provide OnePlus users with the very best in software and hardware. Now we're introducing this striking black version of the OnePlus 3T with colette, highlighting our focus on beautiful design and the strictest attention to detail," said OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau. "Our friends at colette understand refinement and good taste better than anybody, so we're very proud to be partnering with them to offer this special edition of our flagship phone."
"OnePlus is an exciting brand that is challenging the way people look at smartphones. We're happy to be partnering with OnePlus to offer this special edition of the OnePlus 3T for colette's 20th anniversary. The OnePlus 3T colette edition is a gorgeous phone that is sure to draw a lot of attention," said Sarah Andelman, co-founder of colette.
The OnePlus 3T has widely been regarded as one of the top smartphones of the past year, receiving numerous awards and recognition from media and fans alike. It combines industry-leading features like Dash Charge, which gives users a day's power in half an hour, with 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM, a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 processor and the refined Android experience of OxygenOS. Now, OnePlus is offering this limited-edition smartphone for users who have been craving the sleekest and most stunning OnePlus device to date.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the world-renowned colette store, OnePlus has teamed up with the iconic fashion boutique to specially engrave 250 units of the all-black OnePlus 3T phones with the colette logo. For fans lucky enough to get their hands on this phone during the pop-up experience at colette's retail store in Paris on March 21, OnePlus will be offering a free set of the Bullets V2 earphones with each purchase.
Collaboration between OnePlus and colette extends back to 2015, when OnePlus held pop-up experiences at colette upon the highly anticipated launch of the OnePlus 2 and the OnePlus X. Last year they partnered on a pop-up shop for the OnePlus 3 launch. Each pop-up experience at colette has attracted queues of hundreds of fans eager to get their hands on the latest OnePlus smartphone.
The exclusive, colette-engraved black edition of the OnePlus 3T (128 GB) is only available starting at 11:00 am (GMT +1) on March 21 at the colette store at 213 Rue Saint Honoré, 75001 Paris, France. Only 250 units will be available and will retail for EUR 479.
Reader comments
OnePlus 3T colette edition arrives in all black, only 250 made for €479
Clearly a marketing move to get in the headlines everywhere. Only 250? Instead of paying $60,000 (or however much 250 of these cost to produce) on advertising they made 250 of these. Good luck getting one.
Lol so people are going to stand in line for this? Im pretty sure One plus is going to make a big marketing stunt on how people are in line for this exclusive.