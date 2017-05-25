You'll soon no longer be able to buy a OnePlus 3T, but that's not a bad thing.

OnePlus is so, so ready to launch the OnePlus 5. The company has announced that the OnePlus 3T, its latest flagship, has reached the end of its production life, and will only be sold until current stock runs out.

A lot has happened since we launched the OnePlus 3T back in November of last year. We were thrilled by the response our device received both in the media, and by our users around the world. It's been far and away our most successful device yet, and we're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together. Rest assured that we'll continue to bring more software updates and support to the OnePlus 3 and 3T. This is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T before stock runs out. Only a few devices are left in our warehouse, so purchase yours before time runs out at onepl.us/3T

This doesn't mean the end of software or security updates for the OnePlus 3 and 3T, just that, being a small company, OnePlus wants to focus its entire manufacturing line on the OnePlus 5, which is coming in June.

OnePlus is doing everything right lately