The phones with the best value in the business now have the latest software.

After a long wait of watching other phones get in on the Nougat fun, OnePlus 3 owners now have a full stable release of Android 7.1 for their phone. And though the OnePlus 3T is several months newer than its predecessor, the same feeling of "still waiting ..." was palpable when the phone launched running Marshmallow.

Now with the software update rollout in full force, tons of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners are chiming in with their experiences of upgrading and getting situated on the Nougat software that has finally graced their phones. The experience isn't dramatically different from the company's take on Marshmallow, but getting the latest features is always welcomed — especially amongst the enthusiast crowd OnePlus caters to.

So for those of you who have been using the new software for the past week, how have you found it? Are you experiencing any bugs or issues? Or is everything going as smooth as you expect? We want to know — so hit us up in the comments below!