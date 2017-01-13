The phones with the best value in the business now have the latest software.
After a long wait of watching other phones get in on the Nougat fun, OnePlus 3 owners now have a full stable release of Android 7.1 for their phone. And though the OnePlus 3T is several months newer than its predecessor, the same feeling of "still waiting ..." was palpable when the phone launched running Marshmallow.
Now with the software update rollout in full force, tons of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners are chiming in with their experiences of upgrading and getting situated on the Nougat software that has finally graced their phones. The experience isn't dramatically different from the company's take on Marshmallow, but getting the latest features is always welcomed — especially amongst the enthusiast crowd OnePlus caters to.
So for those of you who have been using the new software for the past week, how have you found it? Are you experiencing any bugs or issues? Or is everything going as smooth as you expect? We want to know — so hit us up in the comments below!
I have the original OP3. nice smooth upgrade. i use action launcher so cannot comment on the op launcher. all new features work great. phone appears even faster now. no glitches or bugs so far. battery life is still excellent. all in all one very happy op3 user.
It still hasnt hit my 3T in the UK.
Yeah, same here. I gave in and VPN'ed to Germany using Opera VPN. Seconds later, I got an update notification. At this point you can un-VPN back to the UK and install the update.
Super smooth, real nice upgrade. Battery life is possibly even better than before and the new notifications are really nice. I use Action Launcher though, so can't say what the new OP launcher is like.
Thanks for this, I just did the same.
It was Nougat 7.0, not 7.1 that has been released for the OP3 or OP3T.
That's what I thought too. Thanks for the clarification.
mine's awesome with oos4. It was great with android M but the inherant improvements of N are welcome.
So far so good! Latest software? No! It's 7.0. No lagging, incredible battery life. This is a great phone.
Working great for me! Cyanogenmod wasn't very stable maybe lineage will be made better but I need something that works.
Very smooth, battery life has greatly improved especially after Oxygen OS updated to 4.0.1.
Working well for me overall, but I'm noticing that the back of the phone gets somewhat warm when it's Dash Charging. I wouldn't say it's hot, but warmer than I remember it being on Marshmallow; I thought that the Dash Charger was supposed to manage that, but again it doesn't get hot, just warm.
The only other thing I've noticed since some recent Beta Marshmallow builds is sometimes the Quick Settings tiles for WiFi and Bluetooth turn them on/off with a single tap, sometimes it opens up the Quick Setting to turn them on/off manually. Not a huge issue, just a minor annoyance.