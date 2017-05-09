Three years ago, John Oliver of Last Week Tonight made an impassioned plea for people to throw their support behind a movement that would eventually enshrine U.S. net neutrality rules under so-called Title II protections, which would classify internet service providers as public utilities and regulate them accordingly.
Now that Ajit Pai, the new chairman of the FCC, has made clear his own intention to repeal Title II and roll back many of the protections afforded consumers from ISP malfeasance, Last Week Tonight is back with another entreaty to get people involved in the process all over again, while educating everyone on what net neutrality is, and isn't.
If nothing else, the 20-minute video provides a fairly well-rounded recap of what's happened in the world of internet regulation over the last three years, and why now more than ever it's important to keep the open internet actually open.
Oliver has also purchased the domain gofccyourself.com that forwards to a form you can fill out to show your support for Title II.
After the rallying cry, the FCC claimed that its had been subject to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which brought down the website and prevented people from submitting their thoughts about the open internet proposal.
