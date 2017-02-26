New flagship breaks cover in just over a month.
Samsung's 2017 flagship phones are about to move beyond mere rumor and speculation — Samsung is teasing the arrival of the Galaxy S8 on March 29 through invites sent out to press, in addiiton to a teaser at the end of its Mobile World Congress 2017 press conference. In it, the company invites customers to "unbox their phones," an apparent reference to the GS8's super-slim bezels.
The launch event will take place in New York City, with satellite events likely to take place around the globe.
In any case, the Galaxy S8 just became a whole lot more real.
The teaser leaves a lot to the imagination, besides corners matching up with leaked images of the GS8 which have emerged in recent weeks. That's the point, of course — however this single image represents Samsung kicking off hype season for the GS8, its first major phone release since the ill-fated Note 7.
We all know what a phone looks like… or do we?— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 26, 2017
On 03.29.2017 #UnboxYourPhone pic.twitter.com/Qm82kmB0Mx
We'll be live from NYC on March 29 to bring you full coverage of Samsung's next big thing, which is expected to take the form of a 5.7-inch Galaxy S7 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus, in an extra-tall 18.5:9 aspect ratio.
More: What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S8
Excited for the Galaxy S8? Share your wish list for Samsung's next big thing down in the comments!
Reader comments
Official: Samsung Galaxy S8 lands March 29!
Wouldn't be surprised if they go on sale a week after announcement
I am not buying one. Bought a Mate 9 and am very happy!
Take my money day 1!!!
I hope you can buy it that same day! That would be great.
If no removable battery, I'm not interested. Yeah I'm that guy
Battery won't be removable. At this point 2017 is the year of no replaceable battery
5.7 inch galaxy s8 you mean
I kept trying to read that sentence and finally realized it was a typo.
I'm waiting for the note 8
March 29? Should've been no later than March 17. DOA
It's dead on arrival since they're announcing it two weeks later?
How about this? Check back in six months, and if sales are terrible specifically because it was announced two weeks later, I will buy you ice cream.
With all the disappointing news in MWC wth no one announcing any concrete availability dates (gotta be kidding me) ... S8 looks like it's going to again rule this year. Not even close and only Pixel 2 will provide another option for minority who wants the real deal and match iPhone in terms of updates and smoothness.
I am likely replacing my 6P with a Pixel 2 :)
Here comes a new round of phantom touches and edge screen baloney.
That you don't have to worry yourself with just get a pixel and be happy in the real world where you see plenty of s7 edge the general public doesn't worry about that cause they know if you put a thin case on it ...theres no issue with unintended touches the s8 will be the king of Android again for 2017 and before the pixel 2 drops. It'll run head head on to the bud saw ...Note 8 and iPhone 8 it's just the way it is deal with it
Take my money...
The s7 is the first phone I've owned without a removable battery and I won't go back hasn't been a issue at all
I'm sure the price will be through the roof. I'm retired now and can't afford to be dropping $1000 on a mobile phone.