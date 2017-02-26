New flagship breaks cover in just over a month.

Samsung's 2017 flagship phones are about to move beyond mere rumor and speculation — Samsung is teasing the arrival of the Galaxy S8 on March 29 through invites sent out to press, in addiiton to a teaser at the end of its Mobile World Congress 2017 press conference. In it, the company invites customers to "unbox their phones," an apparent reference to the GS8's super-slim bezels.

The launch event will take place in New York City, with satellite events likely to take place around the globe.

In any case, the Galaxy S8 just became a whole lot more real.

The teaser leaves a lot to the imagination, besides corners matching up with leaked images of the GS8 which have emerged in recent weeks. That's the point, of course — however this single image represents Samsung kicking off hype season for the GS8, its first major phone release since the ill-fated Note 7.

We all know what a phone looks like… or do we?

On 03.29.2017 #UnboxYourPhone pic.twitter.com/Qm82kmB0Mx — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 26, 2017

We'll be live from NYC on March 29 to bring you full coverage of Samsung's next big thing, which is expected to take the form of a 5.7-inch Galaxy S7 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus, in an extra-tall 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

