A simple accessory expands the capabilities of the new Shield Android TV throughout your home.

To partner with the announcement of the brand-new Shield Android TV, NVIDIA is hoping to leverage its new power and Google Assistant smarts throughout your home with the NVIDIA Spot, a Wi-Fi-connected microphone/speaker peripheral. Rather than holding computing power and software in itself, the NVIDIA Spot is a small — roughly golf ball-sized — peripheral that can be placed anywhere and connect to your Shield Android TV over Wi-Fi.

The Spot simply acts as a conduit to speaking to Google Assistant on the TV box, and it will then return your answer just like a Pixel or Google Home would today. But because the Spot is small and simple, NVIDIA envisions being able to put multiple Spots throughout your home so it's always available. Any spot can hear you from about 20 feet away, and it'll always send the query to the new Shield Android TV and hand it back to you at the nearest speaker.

At $49 each, chances are people could spring for two or three Spots.

The spot is shown being plugged directly into a wall power outlet without a cord, meaning placement won't be completely flexible but will of course be extremely simple. And considering the Spot's size, it shouldn't cause any issues taking up a couple power outlets around the house. NVIDIA isn't yet telling us when we'll be able to buy a Spot (or three), but we do know the price: $49.99 each.

