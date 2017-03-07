It's always good to get an update, no matter how small.

NVIDIA's tablets, the much-older Shield Tablet and refreshed cheaper Shield Tablet K1, are both getting the same "software upgrade 5.1" with various fixes aimed at improving instances of crashes and instability. The pair of 8-inch tablets should download the update automatically, but you can always check manually in your settings if you're impatient.

The release notes are the same for the Shield Tablet and newer Tablet K1, with "important system enhancements & bug fixes" including:

Fixes Launcher3 crashes

Fixes mouse cursor intermittently appearing during keyboard input

Additional system stability improvements

If you've downloaded the update to your Shield Tablet or Tablet K1, be sure to let us know in the comments how it's treating you!