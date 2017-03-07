It's always good to get an update, no matter how small.
NVIDIA's tablets, the much-older Shield Tablet and refreshed cheaper Shield Tablet K1, are both getting the same "software upgrade 5.1" with various fixes aimed at improving instances of crashes and instability. The pair of 8-inch tablets should download the update automatically, but you can always check manually in your settings if you're impatient.
The release notes are the same for the Shield Tablet and newer Tablet K1, with "important system enhancements & bug fixes" including:
- Fixes Launcher3 crashes
- Fixes mouse cursor intermittently appearing during keyboard input
- Additional system stability improvements
If you've downloaded the update to your Shield Tablet or Tablet K1, be sure to let us know in the comments how it's treating you!
Reader comments
I just want to know where the nougat update for the US LTE model is.
With all the issues the non LTE version has had with the 5.0 update I am glad we have to wait a little longer.
I know that their primary focus with the X1 chip was the Nintendo Switch but i really wished that they would have put out an updated Shield Tablet.
If they ever do, I'll buy it on day one. Well-constructed tablets that actually see software updates are few and far between.
I am losing hope that it's going to happen, but if they ever do update it, I'll gladly buy it. I'm honestly tempted to buy the K1 anyway, but it is starting to age and I'm afraid to buy it on the off chance that they announce an updated model shortly after.
I bought this tablet for my son this past Xmas and grateful I did. The updates keep coming and runs like a charm even with him hammering games on it all day. Well spent $199. Better than any of the Nexus tablets and I'm a Nexus fanboy.
I heard they cancelled the shield 2 tablet. I would love to see some new hardware, as my original Shield is getting a bit long in the tooth.