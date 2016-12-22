Get into the holiday spirit with savings on games.
Continuing a regular tradition, NVIDIA is rolling out solid discounts on a bunch of games for the holidays. The sale runs from December 22 to 28, giving you a full week to get in on a combination of GeForce NOW titles and native Android games. Discounts range from 20 to 80% off the list price, which is great for many of these games that regularly list for upwards of $15 each.
Here's the full breakdown of the games that are on sale, and their sale price; NVIDIA says the list may be updated shortly after launch as well. First, here are the native Android titles — most of these titles are Shield-only, or at a minimum Tegra-only (so the Pixel C is compatible), so be sure to check device compatibility before buying.
- Contrast $8.00 (20% off)
- DOOM 3 BFG Edition $4.99 (50% off)
- Parallax $1.25 (75% off)
- Pix the Cat $0.99 (80% off)
- Q.U.B.E.: Director's Cut $3.00 (50% off)
- Q*Bert Rebooted:SHIELD Edition $3.00 (50% off)
- Stealth Inc. 2: Game of Clones $4.99 (50% off)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse $5.99 (50% off)
Now, here's the list of GeForce NOW discounts. These are the games that can be purchased to stream through the GeForce NOW service to your Shield device (like the Shield Android TV.
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered $7.50 (50% off)
- Dead Island Riptide: Definitive Edition $12.00 (40% off)
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition $12.00 40 (50% off)
- Deadlight: Director's Cut $10.00 (50% off)
- F1 2015 $16.50 (70% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered $3.75 (75% off)
- Homefront: The Revolution $24.00 (40% off)
- Massive Chalice $5.00 (75% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux $5.00 (75% off)
- Metro: Last light Redux $5.00 (75% off)
- Risen 3 - Titan Lords $3.75 (75% off)
- Sacred 3 $3.75 (75% off)
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell $3.75 (75% off)
- Stories: The Path of Destinies $8.25 (45% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year $29.99 (40% off)
Even though this is a really NVIDIA-specific set of discounts, big gamers will be super happy to see huge deals on titles they may have been eyeing for a while. Once again the discounts are available for a whole week (ending December 28), and you don't have to do anything special — just head to the Play Store or GeForce NOW to see the new low prices.
Reader comments
I wish the Google Play Store app would finally realize I have more than one device and let me choose which one I want a game or app to download on. It's a pain in the ass to always have to find things from the browser or wait til I'm on that particular device. C'mon Google. These links take me straight to the app.
The prices in the store aren't showing as being discounted for me...
Google Play was having a bit of an issue and updating the app prices took waaaaay longer than it normally does. (in our case it took about 44 hours, it's typically a matter of a couple of hours, Google itself says it may take 24hours at most), so even though most devs did the price drop in time (at least 24 hours earlier than it was supposed to be announced), it didn't show until now.
With that said, most (all?) games should have the discounts applied now.