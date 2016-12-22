Get into the holiday spirit with savings on games.

Continuing a regular tradition, NVIDIA is rolling out solid discounts on a bunch of games for the holidays. The sale runs from December 22 to 28, giving you a full week to get in on a combination of GeForce NOW titles and native Android games. Discounts range from 20 to 80% off the list price, which is great for many of these games that regularly list for upwards of $15 each.

Here's the full breakdown of the games that are on sale, and their sale price; NVIDIA says the list may be updated shortly after launch as well. First, here are the native Android titles — most of these titles are Shield-only, or at a minimum Tegra-only (so the Pixel C is compatible), so be sure to check device compatibility before buying.

Now, here's the list of GeForce NOW discounts. These are the games that can be purchased to stream through the GeForce NOW service to your Shield device (like the Shield Android TV.

Day of the Tentacle Remastered $7.50 (50% off)

Dead Island Riptide: Definitive Edition $12.00 (40% off)

Dead Island: Definitive Edition $12.00 40 (50% off)

Deadlight: Director's Cut $10.00 (50% off)

F1 2015 $16.50 (70% off)

Grim Fandango Remastered $3.75 (75% off)

Homefront: The Revolution $24.00 (40% off)

Massive Chalice $5.00 (75% off)

Metro 2033 Redux $5.00 (75% off)

Metro: Last light Redux $5.00 (75% off)

Risen 3 - Titan Lords $3.75 (75% off)

Sacred 3 $3.75 (75% off)

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell $3.75 (75% off)

Stories: The Path of Destinies $8.25 (45% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year $29.99 (40% off)

Even though this is a really NVIDIA-specific set of discounts, big gamers will be super happy to see huge deals on titles they may have been eyeing for a while. Once again the discounts are available for a whole week (ending December 28), and you don't have to do anything special — just head to the Play Store or GeForce NOW to see the new low prices.