This box packs a ton inside, and manages to offer top-of-the-line specs for just $199.

The Android TV marketplace isn't the most diverse, but there's a clear winner in the high-end here with the NVIDIA Shield Android TV. Its success and superiority start on the inside with its top-notch specs. They blow the competition in the Android TV world out of the water, and it's no surprise that they're capable of handling all of your media tasks but also higher-end gaming. Here's everything that's inside the Shield Android TV, in both its standard and Pro version.

Category Shield Android TV Shield Android TV Pro
Operating system Android TV 7.0 Nougat
Google Cast
Processor NVIDIA Tegra X1 processor
256-core Maxwell GPU
RAM 3GB 3GB
Storage 16GB
Adoptable storage over USB or microSD
Video output 4K, HDR, 60fps 4K, HDR, 60fps
Audio output Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound over HDMI
High-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/192kHz over HDMI
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 4.1 LE
IR receiver
Ports USB-A 3.0 (2), Gigabit ethernet
HDMI 2.0b w/ HDCP 2.2 and CEC
Dimensions 98 x 159 x 25.93 mm
654 g

NVIDIA Shield Android TV

