This box packs a ton inside, and manages to offer top-of-the-line specs for just $199.

The Android TV marketplace isn't the most diverse, but there's a clear winner in the high-end here with the NVIDIA Shield Android TV. Its success and superiority start on the inside with its top-notch specs. They blow the competition in the Android TV world out of the water, and it's no surprise that they're capable of handling all of your media tasks but also higher-end gaming. Here's everything that's inside the Shield Android TV, in both its standard and Pro version.