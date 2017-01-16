The Android TV box from a gaming powerhouse isn't just about gaming — it's an entertainment hub. The original NVIDIA Shield Android TV was released in May 2015, and even as we counted down the days to 2017 it still stood as the go-to top-end Android TV box. So when NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang stood on stage at CES 2017 to release the new Shield Android TV, it wasn't surprising to see that not all that much had changed. Acknowledging that the Tegra X1 inside the Shield Android TV was more than powerful enough, the internal specs remained identical for the new version. But NVIDIA made some changes that mattered to a lot of people: the box is nearly half the size, it now includes a remote, and the software has been upgraded to Android 7.0 with a few new features. At the same time, NVIDIA completely redesigned its Shield Controller, and has the whole system ready for the launch of Google Assistant on Android TV later this year. With these tweaks, the price remains the same: $199, including accessories. Over 18 months after it launched the box that has carried the Android TV market, does NVIDIA still have a leader on its hands? We answer that question in here, in our complete review of the new Shield Android TV.

Strategic cutting Shield Android TV Hardware NVIDIA really didn't mess with a good thing here. As has been noted in so many places, the core components inside the new Shield Android TV remain unchanged: Tegra X1 processor, 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage run the show. And even at a glance you may not recognize the difference in the external hardware — that is, until you notice how small the box has become. The new Shield Android TV has similar proportions to the original, but is roughly 40% smaller — you can easily wrap a hand around it — and notably lighter. Of course the more important part about the new smaller size is it'll be easier to find a place for it in your entertainment center. Though there's no functional difference, when you take the new box and hold it right next to the original you do notice a considerable dropoff in material quality for 2017.

There's an external hardware quality dropoff here, but don't get hung up on that. Now this isn't something most people will notice, but it's worth noting this is a clear point of cost savings for NVIDIA this year. Gone are the heft and nice metal finishes, replaced with a full plastic build. The green LED strip on top no longer appears from a black trim, but is instead a green-tinted plastic bit that lights up when on (though the brightness is adjustable still), while the area above it is no longer a capacitive on/off button — you'll have to just use the remote. Around back, you'll notice a couple of other features were dropped when moving to the dramatically more compact chassis: microSD card and Micro-USB. The former isn't too much of a loss considering you can still use any storage device over USB, and the latter was only needed for Shield-to-computer transfers which can now be handled with a USB-A to USB-A cable and a toggle in the settings. All in all, nothing substantial has changed here.

Sure the box doesn't feel quite as nice, but that's something you forget about five minutes after you hook up the cables (by the way, you'll need your own HDMI cable) and place it in your entertainment center. And in return, it let NVIDIA keep the same price on the box while including a brand new redesigned Shield Controller and a TV-style remote that used to cost $49 extra.

Both accessories are now included, and they're big improvements as well. Let's start with the Shield Controller: it's a ground-up redesign, and it's fantastic. The geodescent pattern means you'll never mistake it for something from another console, and despite my initial worries is very comfortable to use. Aside from the joysticks being on the same longitude the layout is very similar to an Xbox One S controller — in a good way — and NVIDIA has switched to physical back/home/pause buttons on the bottom of the controller that are tougher to accidentally hit during gameplay. The button up top still functions as a voice activation point for the built-in microphone, but later on in the year the controller will enable always-listening when Google Assistant arrives. At that time, the controller will need to be left within earshot if you want to use Assistant on the Shield Android TV — NVIDIA claims you'll get about two weeks of constant listening from the controller, which is great. Play time for the controller lands at 60 hours before needing to be recharged over an included Micro-USB cable.

Until that Google Assistant update arrives (NVIDIA says "a couple of months"), a majority of Shield Android TV owners are likely to use the now-included Shield Remote instead. NVIDIA is smartly repositioning the Shield Android TV as an all-around entertainment box rather than just for gaming, and a key cog was including a remote rather than asking people to shell out another $49. A pile of subtle hardware changes make this a better overall entertainment box. The new Shield Remote on the surface looks unchanged from the original, but internally it has switched from a rechargeable battery to a pair of coin cell batteries that NVIDIA claims offer one year of battery life with regular use. The only concession is that the remote has lost its headphone jack so it can no longer offer private listening — you'll have to use the Shield Controller or pair Bluetooth headphones directly to the box. That's a worthwhile trade-off for me, because even though I absolutely loved the private listening feature it meant that my remote was completely dead most of the time I picked it up.

NVIDIA's final nod to the idea of the Shield Android TV being an overall entertainment option is that the controller and remote both now have IR blasters integrated, meaning they can control power and volume on just about any TV or receiver, rather than relying on the box's HDMI-CEC capabilities. This isn't a universal remote situation, but for most people it will get the job done and mean for most tasks you won't be picking up two remotes to use the Shield Android TV.