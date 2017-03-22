It's not full-featured SMS support, but the new file sharing features could help tide over Allo users for a little while longer.
Allo users, I know you're feeling it — any time Google announces a new feature for the nascent chat app, you're jumping around, hoping it's that one feature you've been waiting for a while now.
Unfortunately, today is not that day. There is still no word about the oft-requested SMS integration making its way to Allo, but at least now you can attach documents to your messages. With the latest update, Allo chatters can now send PDFs, Microsoft Word files, compressed files, audio files, and even Android APKs. You can use this feature by tapping the paperclip icon in the menu screen above the message input window. This will launch your device's file explorer.
Google announced in the same blogpost that Brazilian users will also get the Smart Smiley feature in Portuguese, which uses machine learning to pick the most relevant emojis and stickers.
The update will be rolling out to your Android device this week.
Reader comments
Should be helpful once one person I know starts using Allo.
I use it to send videos of the kid to my parents. It's really good at that.
Give it up, people. SMS support is never coming to Allo. Google is pushing SMS to be superceded by RCS. Android Messages is where that's happening. They're not going to have separate SMS apps. SMS support in Hangouts will be disappearing soon as well. This is also why Google Voice got updated. Each app serves a different purpose: Allo: IP based messaging, Android Messages: SMS/MMS/RCS, Google Voice: voicemail/cloud based SMS, Hangouts: eventually enterprise only messaging.
This will be such good news to the tens of people that use it.
which are probably the allo developers
i only installed it now (as i always do after an update) to see how it works. i'm the only one with the assistant using it :-)
All 5 of you Allo users must be stoked.