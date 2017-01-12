Why did it take so long for this kind of functionality to come to Google Maps?
Google has announced that you can now hail a ride from your preferred ride-sharing service directly through the Maps app. Tap on the icon of the guy hailing a ride and Maps will offer you a complete list of ride options, including special offers and promotions for both Uber and Lyft.
The Google Maps update actually shows you where your car is, compared to the older version that merely offered a link to launch the app in another window. You don't even have to have the Uber or Lyft apps to hail a ride, though you will need an active account.
The new version is rolling out through Google Play starting today.
Reader comments
Mmm... interesting. As long as it gives you a comparison of fares between the two, this is much more useful than having two separate apps :)
No. Please stop filling Google maps with bloat. We've had Pokémon Go, and now Uber etc. I don't use or want these apps on my phone so please stop forcing them on us in other ways.
You can still keep using it the way you always have, just don't press the ride sharing button.
But how do I get RID of that option when looking for transit options
Because if I wanted a car i would be using THAT app instead of the map, wouldn't i
Don't like being victimized as/converted to a captive market by cross-promotions for a company i don't appreciate and find overall obnoxious?
Stop being evil these days, Google. I'd rather pay you to remove that function and be able to view more than 3 transit options than to be subjected to this kind of obtrusive integrated cross-company deal