A nice discount on two of the best phones right now.
We know the Galaxy S8 is coming pretty soon — announced at the end of March and released sometime in April — but increasingly, this year's models aren't putting last year's out of business.
To wit, the Galaxy S7 is getting a steep discount at U.S. carrier T-Mobile (and Sprint, too, on the S7 edge) — $250 off their retail prices (via Thrifter) — and with the Nougat rollout complete the phone is now more compelling than ever. That brings the price of the Galaxy S7 down to $323.99, and the S7 edge down to $429.99 and $444.99 (the Sprint option is $15 more).
It's clear that the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are going to hold up particularly well even into late-2017 and beyond. As we've seen, the Nougat update brings a number of performance and feature improvements to the Galaxy lineup, and the hardware is still quite strong, both aesthetically and in terms of specs. While the Snapdragon 820 inside the phones is no longer top-of-the-line, Samsung managed to eke impressive performance and stability out of the devices, managing to stay at the top of our best-of lists until the release of the Pixel phones in October.
The Galaxy S7 line also has a number of features the Pixels don't, namely waterproofing and wireless charging, and arguably much nicer designs. That the phones don't have USB-C ports is unfortunate, but the qualm is easily overlooked considering all of their other upsides — especially at $250 off.
Both the discounted Sprint and T-Mobile versions of the devices also come with 64GB microSD cards to sweeten the pot, but the phones must be ordered through Samsung's online web store, so there is no possibility of wallet-friendly financing. The good news is that the T-Mobile version of the GS7 is probably the best of the bunch if you're going to be roaming at all, since, after unlocking it, it has the most bands and support for the fastest LTE speeds of any of the variants.
Are you taking Samsung up on its discount offer? Let us know in the comments!
Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge
- Galaxy S7 review
- Galaxy S7 edge review
- U.S. unlocked Galaxy S7
- Should you upgrade to the Galaxy S7?
- Best SD cards for Galaxy S7
- Join our Galaxy S7 forums
Reader comments
Now may be a great time to buy a Galaxy S7
" That brings the price of the Galaxy S7 down to $323.99, "
Funny. I was just on Swappa seeing what the prices were and this matches what people were charging for fair conditioned.
My charging port is dead and thought I could get a under $300 replacement....
Give it another month. Once the official announcement breaks and pre-orders start up, the Swappa prices will drop even more. After the S8s start shipping, I imagine you'll be able to land good/mint condition devices on the cheap.
The S7 edge is an excellent phone, I could definitely see myself having it for another year or so. I'd just like to have a coral blue instead of titanium silver.
While you wait for the price to drop, you could buy a cheap wireless charger.
The devices is a year old at thos point and the market is FLOODED with S7s... Wait until people upgrade.
Ull find em for 50-100bucks.
Just Say NO! After having the Note 2 through Note 7 I went with the S7 Edge after the Note 7 was recalled. I wish I had stayed with the Note 5. The S7 Edge is a dog. It's sluggish, it gets hot very hot (mine regularly tops 117 degrees) and the home button is sometimes non-responsive. I've factory reset a half dozen times since I got it with no improvement in speed or temperature. At first I thought it was a lemon but 4 other coworkers who work near me have the same issues. The Note 7 was the best phone I ever owned. The S7 Edge is arguably the worst I've ever owned. So, don't be tempted by this sale.
Sounds like a lemon. I've never had those issues nor do any of my friends
Prob defective. Mine barely gets warm. Even after an hour using gesr vr.
Agree. Bought on the T-Mobile 1 day flash sale for $360.00. Surprised at how laggy phone was even with 7.0 update. Speaker and call quality horrendous. Good camera, battery and screen. I had a slim fit case and it was just weird to hold without activating the edge screen (I know you can deactivate). Just make sure you take care of that screen because you will not be able to find a screen protector that works with the phone and a case. And you will need a case... Very nice to look at though. You can buy mine reconditioned on T-Mobile soon as they get it back.
The s7 edge has been having same battery issues as the note7.
If u call smasung and say its getting unneccessarily hot, they swap it out no questions asked.
They're trying to sweep it under the rug.
I think i heard s6edge+ had similar issues.
Ooh I wish that Verizon was doing this, could have gotten my sister one.
If AT&T was offering this deal I'd be in that store in 5 minutes!