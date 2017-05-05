Try out the new features in Nova Launcher 5.1!

Nova Launcher is a super popular launcher that lets you tweak and theme your phone to your exact specifications, with cool swipe features, animations, and custom icons and wallpapers. The latest version 5.1 has been in beta testing since late March but is finally ready for prime time. One of the big new features to check out is Dynamic Badges which give you little badge notifications right on your home screen icons.

You can check out all the details on the new version and download the .APK from the Google+ announcement post, or go straight to Google Play and download or update to the latest version there.

Here's a quick rundown of what's been tweaked for the new release, including fixes for Samsung's latest flagship:

Dynamic Badges — Image badges from notification content

Respect system level themes on Samsung and Huawei devices

Minor fixes for Samsung Galaxy S8

Have you checked out the new Nova Launcher features? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

