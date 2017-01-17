Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium pick up Nougat.

After rolling out Nougat to the Xperia X, Xperia XZ, and the Xperia X Performance, Sony is now bringing the update to the Xperia Z5 family. As noted by Xperia Blog, the Android 7.0 update is now rolling out to the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium, and will make its way shortly to the Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 Tablet.

The 1.3GB update increments the firmware to 32.3.A.0.372, and includes new features in Nougat like multi-window mode, Doze enhancements, Google Now integration with the Xperia Home launcher, and more. If you're using either the Xperia Z5 or Z5 Premium, head into your phone's settings to see if the update is available for you.