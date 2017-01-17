Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium pick up Nougat.
After rolling out Nougat to the Xperia X, Xperia XZ, and the Xperia X Performance, Sony is now bringing the update to the Xperia Z5 family. As noted by Xperia Blog, the Android 7.0 update is now rolling out to the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium, and will make its way shortly to the Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 Tablet.
The 1.3GB update increments the firmware to 32.3.A.0.372, and includes new features in Nougat like multi-window mode, Doze enhancements, Google Now integration with the Xperia Home launcher, and more. If you're using either the Xperia Z5 or Z5 Premium, head into your phone's settings to see if the update is available for you.
Reader comments
Nougat update starts rolling out to the Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium
Man, Sony is stepping it up. They might actually have nougat update before Motorola and if Samsung doesn't rollout their s7 update again, even before them also.
Samsung started rolling out Nougat today while Motorola has already pushed out Nougat a couple of weeks (to a month) ago
Be lucky to see it from AT&T before Spring or other U.S. carriers
That's why I never buy carrier branded devices, factory unlocked it is.
Edit: BTW my unlocked device is the Exynos variant.
Samsung halted the rollout yesterday. And Sony had nougat on the z³ line weeks ago already. Which Motorola phone has nougat?
I'm running it officially right now on my S7E, not sure where you're getting the official news about the update being halted. The Moto G 2016 line has already received Nougat in some parts of the world.
That's great. But yea, they halted it.
https://www.google.com/amp/phandroid.com/2017/01/17/samsung-galaxy-s7-no...
That article has a "may" in the title.
But yeah, to your original point, Sony and other manufacturers have definitely stepped up their game for Nougat updates. Samsung has been kinda slow.
I'm hoping my note 5 gets it soon. I'm selling my 6p. Tired of this cellular issue that Google is completely ignoring and trying to force people into the pixel.
I came from a 6P. While I didn't experience any first hand issues (I'm on Cricket Wireless), the battery life was at most mediocre.
I'm on t-mobile and my battery life got slightly better but like you said, still not good. My wife has a note 5 on cricket. Now I can test a note 5 on t-mobile.
Nougat on the Z3 line? Only in the Developer Preview. Qualcomm has not released SD800/801 drivers compatible with vulkan, which is a mandatory requirement for Nougat.
Meant the xa line of xperia
Good job Sony, am sure 7.1.1 is on the way soon
●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩GIVE IT FEW MINUTES۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●
<a href="htt"><strong>
Util I saw the receipt that said $6460 , I did not believe ...that...my mother in law woz like they say actualy earning money in their spare time from their computer. . there aunt started doing this for under thirteen months and recently cleard the depts on there mini mansion and bourt a great Aston Martin DB5 . go to this website.... gtgttjgjghjghjg
++++++++++ > http://www.extra.jobss1.com