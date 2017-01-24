Nougat makes its way to European HTC 10 units.

HTC began rolling out the Nougat update to unlocked units of the HTC 10 in the U.S. last November, and the company is now doing the same for UK customers. According to HTC EMEA's Product and Service Director Graham Wheeler, the Nougat update is now available for HTC 10 users in the UK, and will make its way to other European regions shortly.

HTC 10 Nougat starts rolling out today. UK first more regions to follow soon. — graham wheeler (@wheelergd) January 24, 2017

If you're rocking the HTC 10 in the UK, head into your phone's settings to download the 1.17GB update. Already on Nougat? Let us know how you're liking the changes.