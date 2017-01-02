OnePlus's new flagship shines with Android 7.0 — a phone that's almost as good as the Pixel for a whole lot less cash.
I have a confession to make: I've had a OnePlus 3T for the past month or so, but for most of that time it's been collecting dust on my desk. The main reason for that has been software; I've been spoiled by phones like the Google Pixel and Huawei Mate 9, which have shipped with the new Android 7.0 Nougat, while the 3T arrived running the increasingly dated Marshmallow.
The new version of Android is, in essence, a collection of smaller upgrades which combine to form an experience greater than the sum of its parts. In a phone that I'm going to use as a daily driver, a lot of this has to do with information density — I much, much prefer Nougat's more compact, bundled notifications, and the ability to scale the entire UI to a size of my choosing, letting me see more on screen. Then there are added features like split-screen multi-window, which I don't use every day, but are immensely useful on phones with larger displays.
And the lack of all this stuff was what made using the 3T really difficult for me — until now.
OnePlus left it until the very last possible moment before starting to roll out Nougat for the OnePlus 3T and its predecessor, the 3. The update promised "by the end of the year" landed in the afternoon (UTC) of December 31, just hours after the company (bizarrely) released the first 3T Nougat beta build on its forums. But whatever — just over a month on from release, the 3T has the software experience it felt like it was supposed to ship with.
If you passed on the 3T at launch because it shipped with Marshmallow, now's the time to take another look.
The update to Nougat is important to OnePlus's core customer base of phone nerds. (If you're reading an article like this on Android Central, chances are that's you.) It also highlights the 3T's place a top-tier competitor to the Google Pixel — a product which has left some fans of the more affordable Nexus series feeling excluded. As much as OnePlus sometimes says pricing is secondary, all of its phones have, in some way, been defined by their cost. The 3 and 3T both delivered superb value to begin with. Now, the arrival of Nougat augments a package which, at its peak 128GB configuration, is still $290 cheaper than a 32GB Pixel XL.
And although it's based upon Android 7.0 at present, not the newer 7.1.1 release, OnePlus's OxygenOS 4.0 has all the important headline features in place, bringing with it performance and battery life to match the Pixel XL. Sure, the Pixel will always get new updates first, but in the meantime, the two are on similar footing. (The extra padding on the Pixel's price tag gets you unlimited photo storage, Google Assistant, live support and other Googly bits that you may or may not feel are worth it.)
Meanwhile, changes to OxygenOS itself — many of them small and cosmetic in nature — bring some needed polish to the experience.
We've already named the Pixel the best Android phone overall, and software updates for other devices won't change that — mainly the because of the excellent Pixel camera, and the fact that it'll always be first with new stuff from Mountain View. But let's face it, $769 is a lot of dough. If you're not inclined to splash that much cash on a new phone (or, hell, even if you are), the OnePlus 3T is a compelling rival — and more tempting than ever thanks to its latest update.
OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T
- OnePlus 3 review: Finally, all grown up
- The OnePlus 3T is official
- OnePlus 3 specs
- OnePlus 3T vs. OnePlus 3: What's the difference?
- Latest OnePlus 3 news
- Discuss OnePlus 3 in the forums
Reader comments
With Nougat update, OnePlus 3T finally feels like a complete thought
Now i'm upset I bought a Pixel XL, could of saved alot of money.
I'm sure you could still sell your Pixel and buy the OnePlus to make some money back. Personally, I wouldn't trade my Pixel for any other phone right now.
I still love my Pixel XL and don't regret it at all
Don't be upset. One plus are garbage. I had the first 2...Midrange phones at best.....And everyone is like, they are a flagship killer. LoL, smdh
So, you're basing your experience with OP phones that are almost two years old or more? "Flagship killer" is a very subjective term and used mostly by sites that promote software and hardware to get people to read. What's sad is, that some people, ahem, bite on this to make their comments without being objective.
I had to chuckle at that guys comment. What an idiot, lol
You're delusional. The original OnePlus one had the best hw platform (801) at the time.
It had excellent battery life. It had a good LCD screen. Some of if not the fastest storage on a phone. The audio quality was good.
The camera while not the best wax far from the worst.
Hell, it was even built very well for a plastic based phone.
I don't know what world you are in the One Plus One was a solid device. Sure it had a crappy invitation system but the phone had great internals, software and battery for a really low price.
Why would you feel upset? The Pixel Xl is still a premium device, has great performance and will be supported by Google for the foreseeable future.
I was in the same boat. I sold my pixel xl and bought the OP3T. I have it since one week and I am happy as fk. Regret nothing.
Don't sweat it, really. The Pixel is a very good phone and if you could afford it, then there really shouldn't be any worry. I have the S7 Edge and it failed and Samsung won't cover it because everything is supposedly my fault, though the phone gets really hot, then drains the battery. When it even gets to around 80% left on the battery, the screen flickers and snows out to then not working at all. So after months of having to keep the phone plugged in use it, I bought the OP3t and I am very happy with it. I am hoping the Nougat OS upgrade will fix a few niggling issues, but for $439, it is well worth it. The camera on it is good enough and takes really goods pictures until one gets into lower light conditions (and the light has to be fairly low).
The other issue I have is the volume control. The volume has 15 levels as one moves up or down the sound levels. What happens is that the sound really doesn't get much louder until one hits the last three levels and they then it gets loud. Does it compete with the Edge on the camera in my experience, no way, but it does on everything else, especially the price considering for $439, I got 64gigs of storage (it is only 32 for higher end phones) and 6gig of RAM; it processes faster too.
Samsung is sad for their effort in not covering the phone that isn't even a year old But I suspect with massive losses on the Note 7 and their washing machine issues, they are just doing what they can to save having to fix their other products. I just upgraded my new place with a kitchen and a TV and I was all about getting Samsung products because I always have had great experiences their previous phones and TVs, but after this, no more Samsung, I am done with them.
Samsung is a very bad company, in my opinion. The only one worst is Apple. And their customer care is very bad, it´s always our fault, never theirs.
Don't be if taking pictures is important to you. Though my 3T's UI is better after the Nougat upgrade, the phone cameras remain mediocre, at best. The 3T is a great value with good developer support, but it is no Pixel killer.
I really wish these guys would make a 5 or 5.2 inch version of their phones :(
I wish they would make a 5.7 inch or higher version.
But if you get your hands on one you'll see that it's not very big, and if you got one I don't think you would mind it's size since most 5-5.2 inch phones are about the same
Huh?? The OP3 has the same size screen as my S7 Edge, and the screen looks better. In fact, the overall size of the phone itself is just a bit longer and wider than the Edge.
Unless you happen to use the most popular carrier in the US...
The 3T is still currently my favorite "budget-buster" and my 3rd favorite device overall.
Yes, you will find some compromises (like anything), but for less than $500, you're getting a really darn good set of hardware along with pretty smooth software.
And Nougat is great if it runs. Sadly, it soft-bricked my Moto Z when installing it, but my almost-4 year old HTC One M7 is on it (7.1.1) and it's glorious.
If it was a factory OS update, it won't brick anything.
Not when your phone throws up a warning saying that it failed verification and boots into EIO mode, apparently.
The OnePlus 3T's only compromise is the camera and the screen resolution and display is a matter of personal preference but other than that, the OnePlus 3T is a flagship killer with an affordable price tag with better performance than it's higher priced rivals.
What ROM are you using on the M7? I have the M8 and would love to try a 7.1.1 rom...but it has to be free of bugs. Is it?
Cheers
Xenon HD
It's not exactly bug-free but it seems stable enough for a daily driver. A lot of stuff works.
Pleasing to here you like 7.0 on the Mate 9. Can't wait for Nougat on the Honor 8. I've gone back to my G5 for the moment. Mainly for notifications.
I've felt like the 3T has been an unfinished product since I bought it a month ago because of being stuck on Marshmallow. It feels more complete now overall. They did a great job refining and optimizing this update. It ran flawlessly before, but now with the added features a few more fluid transition animations and UI tweaks. All of which integrate well.
The fastest Android phone ever made to date also finally has the latest OS to go with it
Nougat actually gave my old phone (a One M7) a whole new lease of life.
It's faster and more responsive. Feels as if it's brand-new.
That's awesome
I'm still happy with my 6P but this is good to know.
I just ordered the 3T last week! I will have it by the 17th and I will be formatting it for the new file system and updating it to 7.0 right away. Thinking this will be a nice upgrade form my Moto X 14' PE.
A good update for a good phone. Hope OP supports the phone for at least 2 years.
For owners of a Nexus device, like me, the OP devices are good alternatives. With the development community providing good ROMs, this will be way to go.
Got the update on my OP3. Had a couple notification issues so decided to factory reset, which also gave me F2FS. So far it's great and the phone seems faster than ever. Battery life seems better, and I had no complaints before.
Factory reset is a pain but worth it to get a fresh start and let the hardware shine.
It's worth it just for F2FS alone.
It absolutely kills me when I read about someone who bought a supposedly "premium" phone from ratings they read by writers obviously paid for a glowing review. EXAMPLE - PIXEL. Now I , too, fell for googles hype in trusting them that pixel was going to be the ultimate of ultimates, the best android phone, the best of the best. Well, simply and truthfully put, it's far from that. Especially with all the problems now coming into play. Some of which I had, and sone new ones like a volume rocker no longer wondering, and a camera that won't focus. And, no, this phone has never been dropped or mistreated. There is NO perfect phone. But the 2 of the 4 that I currently own that are at the top of my list are the Galaxy S7 EDGE, and the ZTE axon 7. Yes the $349.00 ZTE axon 7. It's build quality is just as good, it's internals are top rate (pixel slightly faster), looks a hell of a lot better, much nicer brighter screen, more on board storage, sd slot for expantion, better environmental protection, that incredible hifi system with dolby atmos. I could go on and on. Before we buy, it really makes sense to look at ALL options. You'll find that the only pixel owners condemning you, are the ones that did the same thing we did but are embarrassed to admit it. You can certainly, without question, do a lot better than pixel at a much lower cost.
Hopefully it's not. Pixel XL BAD reception. Dropped calls left and right. Went to V20 and NO dropped calls. Live in rural area.