Nougat OTA update is now available for AT&T's Galaxy S6 series.

AT&T has finally started rolling out the Nougat update to the Galaxy S6 series. The Galaxy S6, S6 edge, and the S6 active are now receiving the Nougat OTA update, which varies between 1.2GB to 1.36GB based on the device.

The update brings with it all the features introduced in Nougat, including in-line replies, a better Doze mode, improved security, as well as stability and performance fixes. It also contains the April 1, 2017 security patch. If you're rocking AT&T's version of the Galaxy S6, S6 edge, or the S6 active, now is the time to head into your device's settings to manually initiate the download.