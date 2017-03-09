Samsung's 2015 flagships are starting to receive the Nougat update.

Samsung was scheduled to roll out the Nougat update to the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge in the UK at the end of February, but the company said in a tweet that the update would be delayed as it encountered quality issues. While Samsung didn't provide a timeline for when the Nougat update will be kicking off, it looks like Vodafone customers in the UK — along with S6 and S6 edge customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy — are picking up the update right now.

According to screenshots obtained by SamMobile, the update weighs in at 1.3GB, and brings all the UI enhancements we've seen with the Nougat update on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge to Samsung's 2015 flagships as well as the February security patch.

Although the rollout has kicked off, we don't have a timeline for when the update will be making its way to other regions. Samsung made the update available to most variants of the Galaxy S7 last month, which resulted in a noticeable boost for Nougat's userbase in the latest Android distribution numbers, but unlocked models in the U.S. are yet to pick up the update.

Thanks Peter!