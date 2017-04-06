Nougat for 2015-era phones, thanks to Samsung and Sprint.
The 2015-era Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ are getting their Nougat updates on Sprint today. The phones, which are still in use by millions around the world, were promised an update to Android 7.0 back in January, and it's great to see Samsung (and its carrier partners) following through on their claim with relative haste.
The Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ benefit from the same simplification and lightening of the UI as its newer counterparts — though perhaps not to the same extent, if past years are any indication — along with the March security patch.
There's no word on when other variants of the Note 5 and GS6 edge+ will receive Nougat, but we'll keep an eye out.
Reader comments
What about the Galaxy S6?
Yeah. I've been checking every 12 hours. Lol
I need it on my TMO note 5...
Tweet @TMobile and let them know you want it.
ATT GS6. Why no Nougat? No love. Bummer.
Installed it yesterday. Everything working great. Love the new look. battery about the same. Can't wait for myS8 plus.
I got the update and it's freaking amazing
Any issues with it so far? Just curious as i have an AT&T version. Not that they will have the same issues but gives a little insight.
Come on Verizon...!!!