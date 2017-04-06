Nougat for 2015-era phones, thanks to Samsung and Sprint.

The 2015-era Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ are getting their Nougat updates on Sprint today. The phones, which are still in use by millions around the world, were promised an update to Android 7.0 back in January, and it's great to see Samsung (and its carrier partners) following through on their claim with relative haste.

The Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ benefit from the same simplification and lightening of the UI as its newer counterparts — though perhaps not to the same extent, if past years are any indication — along with the March security patch.

There's no word on when other variants of the Note 5 and GS6 edge+ will receive Nougat, but we'll keep an eye out.