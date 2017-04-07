Big gains for Nougat and small drops for all other Android versions in latest figures from Google.
Google has published the latest Android platform distribution numbers, showing the share of each OS version across all devices accessing the Play Store last month. Just like the previous month, we're seeing big gains for Nougat, which goes from 2.8% to 4.9%.
The jump comes as more devices sold in the past year or so, including phones in Samsung's popular Galaxy S7 and S6 series, receive upgrades to Android 7.0.
All Android versions older than Nougat lost small amounts of market share in March, including the ever-dominant Lollipop, and Marshmallow, which trails a close second.
At the other end of the spectrum, both Gingerbread (Android 2.3.x) and Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0.x) dropped below a single percentage point, both coming in at a 0.9% share. (Google doesn't include versions with less than a 0.1% share.) KitKat (Android 4.4.x) continues to be oldest version with significant market share at 20%, down slightly from 20.8% in February.
Overall, Nougat still represents a small fraction of the enormous Android ecosystem, but one that's rapidly growing. Expect more big gains for Android 7.x in April on the back of the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 launches. And look for both Gingerbread and ICS to drop off the charts entirely in the coming months.
Reader comments
Stop promoting this like it's something good... "4.9%" couple months before the new version drops... The title should be "Android still sucks big time on updates" ;) Google should request from all OEMs to ship with stock android and their launcher to be uploaded in the play store, so the OS can be updated a lot easier, and launchers later in time... Customized apps too (like camera apps and others!).
Rocking nougat on both my Sony Xperia XZ phone and my Sony Xperia Z4 tablet. 😊
Blame the OEM's and carriers, especially Samsung who doesn't care about updates.
Its not all the OEM's and carriers fault. My Nexus 5 has better specs than may new phones that will come with Nougat, but will be stick on Marshmallow forever. Even the security updates seem to have stopped at October 2016.