Big Red finally joins the rest of 'em in updating last year's HTC flagship.

Verizon HTC 10 users, feeling a little left out? Everyone else, including T-Mobile and Sprint, have received their update to Nougat. The good news is that today is your day, as Verizon has started rolling out the update to Android 7.1.

Here's the changelog, straight from the source:

Software Version: Build Number: 2.41.605.12 Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a new software update for your HTC 10. Android™ 7.0 Nougat improves your mobile experience with new battery-smart features and multitasking enhancements. This update also includes the latest Android security updates and bug fixes.

You should be receiving the update automatically in the next few days. If not, Verizon suggests using its software upgrade assistant tool, though you could also check under the About Phone option in the settings panel for an official update.