Nougat picks up momentum in April's platform numbers.
Availability of the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 in global markets coupled with the rollout of the Nougat update to older devices has contributed to the largest monthly gain for Android 7.0. Google's April distribution numbers show that Nougat is now installed on 7.1% of all Android devices, an increase of 2.2% from a month prior.
Specifically, Android 7.0 is now installed on 6.6% of devices — up from 4.5% in March, whereas Android 7.1 is now on 0.5% of active devices, a minor increase of 0.1%. Marshmallow is holding steady at 31.2%, as with a 32% share, Lollipop is the most widely-used version of Android globally, albeit by a slender margin.
KitKat's share declined from 20% to 18.8%, and Jelly Bean — versions 4.1 to 4.3 — lost a percentage point and is now at 9.1%. Ice Cream Sandwich also saw a minor decline to 0.8%. Oddly enough, Gingerbread gained a tenth of a percentage point, and now has a 1.0% share.
With affordable Nougat-based devices like the Moto G5 Plus gaining momentum and older phones finally receiving the update, Android 7.0 should see a similar uptick in the coming months.
Still waiting patiently for my S4 to be updated. I have sent umpteen emails to Samsung customer care and all they do is fob me off with lame excuses. Shame on you Samsung I am never going to buy a phone of them again
The s4 already had 2 major updates. KitKat and Loilpop, which is also the standard for every other manufacturers. Don't get why you are complaining.
Surely you could go third-party for an updated ROM?
Wow... 2%..
I'm glad my Fairphone 2 just got Marshmallow.
Hurray for Gingerbread! 2% soon!
I feel like the Gingerbread ones are just old devices that weren't on Google Play getting updated to have it on them.
I think Nougat is half baked. You only have to look on the forums and see the number of people complaining. Some just don't like change, but many have legit issues.. I prefer Marshmallow.