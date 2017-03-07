The release of Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S7 series helped Nougat make its biggest-ever month-over-month gains in February.

There are millions of Android devices sold every month, and millions more updated. The composite tells a story of cycles and company strategies played out in the same way year over year.

This year, it's the story of the Galaxy S7. The single most popular Android phone of 2016 (well, two most popular phones) began receiving its Nougat update in the U.S. and many other countries in February, which helped the latest Android version, 7.x, gain 1.6% in the shortest month of the year. The total now stands at 2.8%, still a tiny margin when compared to Marshmallow at 31.3% and Lollipop at 32.5%, but it did boast the single biggest gain in the month, and that's something we can get behind.

Android 4.4 KitKat lost the most share in the month, down 1.1% to 20.8%, and all three branches of Jelly Bean — 4.1 to 4.3 — lost a little bit, too, bringing their total down to a cumulative 10.6%.

Overall, the market didn't move that much in February, but it's nice to see Nougat gaining some much-needed traction. It's possible we'll see the introduction of an early version of Android O this month, as it's almost a year to the day that the first developer preview of Android N was released.

Does your phone have Nougat yet? Let us know in the comments!