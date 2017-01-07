HMD Global isn't waiting until MWC to launch its first Android phone.
In a low-key affair, HMD Global — the Finnish company that snagged exclusive rights to Nokia's branding — has launched its first Android smartphone. Dubbed the Nokia 6, the phone will be exclusively offered on China's JD.com for ¥1,699 ($245).
The phone itself is crafted out of aluminium, with HMD Global describing the process thusly:
It takes 55 minutes to machine a single Nokia 6 from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium. It then receives two separate anodising processes, taking over ten hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times. The end result is an aluminium unibody with the highest level of visual and structural quality.
In terms of hardware, the Nokia 6 offers a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass, Snapdragon 430 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, dual-SIM connectivity, 16MP camera at the back with PDAF, Dolby Atmos sound with stereo speakers, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE, 3000mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.
With 552 million smartphone users, China is a "strategically important market" for HMD Global, which is why it is launching its first handset in the country. The brand is set to launch six phones under the Nokia name this year, so we should hear more about its plans at Mobile World Congress. If the Nokia 6 is any indication, it's going to be an exciting year for the brand.
Reader comments
Finally!
My body...and wallet is ready!
China only though?
Yes. This one doesn't have Google Play Services which is why it's China only.
Google Play enabled devices for the Western market will be presented at MWC ;)
When will there flagship device come to America? I'm waiting to sell my Samsung.
Loving all of the curved displays coming in 2017. 😁
Yeah. Though nothing new to Nokia. The Nokia 920 from 2012 already had a 2.5D curved display ;)
Western flagships for Europe and North America are expected at MWC.
At $250, I would accept a 430 Snapdragon with all those specs...Except...Is there dual speakers?
Yes. One at the bottom and one at the top front.
You can see the official video on Nokia's website http://www.nokia.com/en_int/phones
Oh look our nokia expert is here...
I've been here for quite a long time. Did you just woke up? (or did you finally mustered the courage to ditch that dead OS that is W10M? ;P)
Nokia still exists?!
They had a revenues of over €12bn last year so they very much still exist.
I like the specs but what about nfc or wireless charging. With those I'd be likely to buy one just to try it.
It's a unibody aluminium phone. So wireless charging isn't possible.
And since it's a budget phone, it's likely to not include NFC either (let's admit it, most people don't use NFC).
They literally replicated the HTC 10 nav bar.
430 soc