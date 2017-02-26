New Nokias will have 'pure Android' and Google Assistant.
Nokia already tipped its hand earlier in the year with the launch of the Nokia 6 in China, and now the handset is getting a global release, joined by two more affordable offerings, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, announced in Barcelona at its MWC 2017 press conference today.
The Nokia 6 is the same handset we've seen for the Chinese market, only with software geared towards the West. That means "pure" Android Nougat with Google Assistant, and a commitment to frequent automatic updates. Like its Chinese counterpart, the Nokia 6 includes a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass, a Snapdragon 430 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, dual-SIM connectivity, 16MP rear camera with PDAF (phase-detection autofocus), Dolby Atmos sound with stereo speakers, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE, 3000mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor.
In Europe, it'll sell for €229, while the special black glass model will run €299 when it's available in the second quarter of 2017.
The Nokia 5 steps down to a 5.2-inch display and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of storage, with a 6000-series aluminum body and antenna lines top and bottom, as part of a curved metallic design for €189. And at the entry level, the polycarbonate-backed Nokia 3 runs quad-core MediaTek chip and packs a 5-inch display, with RAM and storage configurations identical to the 5, priced at €139.
Nokia is clearly going after the entry-to-mid-range segment with its new handsets, with a handful of standout design features, and slick software that may tempt more tech-savvy users. What's more, the brand recognition of this veteran manufacturer shouldn't be underestimated.
We'll have more on all of Nokia's new Android phones from MWC 2017 landing shortly, so stay tuned!
Interestingly Nokia 5 is more appealing than Nokia 6 for me. Waiting to buy it when available in india.
Very cool awesome to see Nokia jump onboard with Android hopefully it works out better for them than windows moblie did.
Yeah! And Nokia also adopted pixel launcher.
Motorola did the same thing. I guess that's the stock rebranded (Now) Google Launcher
I guess that confirms rumors of Pixel launcher going everywhere and replacing Google Now Launcher.
Very exciting and good price point. Why no details on the 3?
I'm getting the Nokia 5. That's not up for discussion....It will be mine.
Hopefully this works on US carriers. I'm definitely in for one..
Same here.
Imagine where Nokia would be right now if they had passed on Windows mobile and went with android at that time. They could be where Samsung is in the market.
Nokia would been the same with Windows phone or Android an company don't get saved by just use another is they always used symbian and nobody got their high end phones
To me looks like the clone of Lenovo phones but with mediatek chip also wouldn't purchase their phones I had an very horrible experience with an tablet with mediatek very slow so no, when Nokia get ones with Qualcomm processors there would get my attention
Nokia 5 and 6 have Qualcomm 430 chips
I'd love a 600-series Snapdragon on Nokia 6