Nokia's Android phones will be locally manufactured in India.

Nokia unveiled its first Android phones for the global market at Mobile World Congress, and there's a lot to be excited about. The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are all aimed at the budget segment, but they bring Nokia's storied design as well as decent specs for the asking price.

India has always been a huge market for Nokia, and HMD Global's VP for the Indian market, Ajey Mehta, has revealed to FoneArena that the phones will be debuting in the country in the month of June.

HMD Global's manufacturing partner Foxconn will locally assemble the Nokia-branded phones from day one, which should make the handsets competitively priced in the market. All three phones will offer dual-SIM connectivity — a table stakes feature in India — and will be compatible with Jio's 4G network.

There's no word on pricing right now, but HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia phones will be sold offline and online. Nokia of old was known for its customer service, and HMD Global has reiterated that after-sales service will be a focus for the company. Finally, the all-new Nokia 3310 will also make its debut in India in June.

