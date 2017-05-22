An early look at the Nokia 9 shows off a device with a lot of potential.

Nokia's foray into the world of Android started off with three entry-level offerings — the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 — with the company stating that it would launch high-end phones at a later date. The Nokia 9 is likely to be the first of the premium phones, and a recent leak out of FrAndroid gives us a first look at the design and possible specs.

The phone in question is a prototype of the Nokia 9, and as such is covered in a bulky case that hides its overall design. However, it has cut-outs for the various connectors, confirming USB-C charging and the presence of a 3.5mm jack. The Nokia 9 will have a 5.27-inch QHD display with an Always On mode, two 13MP cameras at the back oriented vertically, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and Quick Charge 3.0. There's also a physical home button up front that houses a fingerprint scanner.

On the software front, it looks like the Nokia 9 will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and the interface itself doesn't appear to deviate much from vanilla Android. The publication notes that the camera isn't quite up to scratch, but given that it is a prototype model, we should see a lot of improvements in that area before the phone makes its debut.

There's no word on when the Nokia 9 will be made official, but we'll let you know once we hear more.