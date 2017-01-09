We expected a Lumia running Android. What we got might be even better.
The return of the Nokia name in the smartphone world when the Nokia 6 was announced by HMD Global wasn't really a surprise. In December 2016, HMD Global announced that they would be releasing multiple Android products under the Nokia brand starting in early 2017. It appears that HMD Global, a company that includes several ex-Nokia/Microsoft execs, was created to produce these new Nokia phones. The actual manufacturing will be handled by Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile — which also acquired Microsoft's feature phone division in early 2016 — but the design and software come from HMD using the Nokia brand.
It's a little confusing. But in the end, we had ex-Nokia people who wanted to keep the name alive after the Microsoft acquisition and sale. That would be pretty cool because Nokia made some incredible phones. An N9 or Lumia 1020 running Android would be really interesting, and inside I think that's about what most people looking forward to an Android-powered Nokia phone were expecting. And these aren't even the first Nokia phones to run Android. Those had a little of that Nokia mojo in the design and construction.
You can see some of that Old Time Nokia in there, but the N6 also looks a lot like almost any other phone running Android. The big curves and substantial body are toned down, and seeing it in black makes me wish it also came in green or orange like a "proper" Nokia phone. But mostly I'm excited to see what they can do with a thin black slab of aluminum to make me like it enough to remember who made it. That's the goal of every design team. I'll dismiss all the comments from people who have never seen or held it when they tell me it's boring. I'll decide after I take it out of the box. I've been waiting for this.
The Nokia 6 is a phone made specifically for the Chinese market. Dual-SIM, low price, no Google applications or the Play Store. We can't automatically say that anything they might release in the west will be similar. The specifications will certainly be higher (so will the price) and the interface and application suite will be different once it's fine-tuned for the western audience. But I'm pretty sure the design of these unannounced phones will be similar to the Nokia 6.
The new Nokia is going to be judged at every turn by people who loved the old Nokia.
And look for Nokia/HMD to be modest and not try to compete with the mega-priced flagship phones of 2017. The phone(s) we see in Europe and the Americas will be positioned as the best phone you can buy under $600. That's a market slot that has huge potential, and companies like OnePlus and ZTE have set a high bar here. I can't wait to see how Nokia plans to compete. A $245 phone shipping with Android 7 is a great start.
One thing that's for sure is that Nokia has a huge fanbase around the world who will look twice at anything the company releases. When HMD Global announced that they would be building Nokia phones exclusively in December 2016, CEO Arto Nummela had this to say:
Today marks a happy and important day for HMD. Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognisable phone brands globally for decades. The excitement of re-introducing this much-loved, well-known and trusted brand to smartphone consumers is a responsibility and an ambition that everyone at HMD shares.
We see this as a brilliant opportunity to solve real life consumer problems and to deliver on the quality and designs that the Nokia brand has been always known for. Our talented and passionate team is uniquely placed in this modern setup to deliver our promise of reliable, beautifully crafted and fun Nokia phones for consumers across the globe.
Nummela has been a part of Nokia since 1994 and was appointed as VP of Microsoft Mobile Devices Sales when the company was bought out by Microsoft. He understands that there are people who are waiting to buy a new Nokia phone, and why that matters to the company. Those people are also going to be expecting something that was worth the wait, and you only get to make the first impression that one time. Starting in China — where the market for a good cheap smartphone grows every year — will bring in a few dollars and serve as a test bed for a more expensive product in other regions. There's just more risk and higher stakes in the western market right now, especially when you have fans with high hopes and strong opinions.
Knowing how to be successful — deliver a consistent experience that's fun to use and support your products — isn't difficult. The execution is a lot harder. I've got high hopes for Nokia in the Android space and hope to see something that lives up to the Nokia name. Even if it won't be another N9.
Reader comments
It's OK to be excited about Nokia making Android phones
Phew!
I'm in. Hope it gets to market just in time to replace my Moto X, which apparently isn't getting Nougat.
The indestructibility of Nokia phones are still a well known meme in Western markets. I know a few people that would love to use their phones without a case but they're afraid of dropping and breaking the phone. If Nokia can deliver a genuinely good phone and capitalize on the market that wants a well designed, sturdy phone (plus those that have nostalgia for the Nokia name), they'll do well.
PS, plus make something for us giant phone fans, Nokia.
I for one can't wait to buy a Nokia phone again 😁.
N9! That was awesome by design and excels in performance.. Unfortunately no successor!
I'd like a Google Play Edition Nokia phone.
I don't think any companies actually made money on the Google Play program. At least, not enough money to make it worthwhile.
I sold my s7 edge and brought Axon 7 128gb and 6gb ram.. Now selling my daily driver Lumia 950 and wait to see what Nokia launches at MWC.. Hope they launch atleast a 20mp camera with Carl zeis xenon flash dual camera.... Ir blaster wireless charging 5.5 in screen front 8mp camera with front flash 4000mah battery ..front stereo speakers and more
Hopefully, after they're done paying the bills with mediocre phones for the Chinese in Indian markets, they make something that can compete with the Galaxy series and the Pixel.
Otherwise I don't see the point of this brand in NA.
I can't watch to ditch Samsung! Give me Nokia! I'll wait in line for the phone!
I would be very excited for Nokia to be making Android phones, but that's not what's happening here. Nokia sold their handset business to Microsoft, who sold it to HMD. Nokia won't be making phones. Foxconn will be making the phones, and HMD will be selling them using Nokia's branding. As far as as the hardware and software, it doesn't appear that any Nokia DNA will be transferred in the process, because there isn't really any DNA left to transfer. They're just slapping the Nokia name on some fairly generic Chinese hardware. This is not Nokia, at least not in any meaningful way.
The same engineers that designed Nokia's old phones are going to be designing the new ones, and the factory they're built in used to belong to Nokia. Unless you want to be pedantic, this is a Nokia phone.
I can't imagine anyone responsible for Nokia's innovative designs or yore had anything to do with designing the Nokia 6. I mean, it basically looks like they took the body of the Redmi 4 Prime, blew it up to 5.5", threw on the weirdly misplaced buttons of the HTC 10, and the camera module from the Moto G4. This doesn't look like a Nokia phone at all. It just looks like any ol' Chinese phone, cobbled together from parts of other phones made in the same factory.
Well, next time, listen to me ;P
Anyway, you're most definitely not alone on being excited for Nokia phones. And indeed we Nokia fans have high expectations.
I personally have the S7 as the standard Nokia will have to beat. Because I'm actually very satisfied with it and I never expected to write this about a Samsung phone.
I will buy whatever flagship Nokia releases but whether I'll replace the S7 as a daily driver with it will remain to be seen precisely because I have the bar quite high.
But I'm confident. Also having Nummela in charge is a great asset. Nummela as you said has been with Nokia since 1994 which means he watched the rise and fall of Nokia's mobile division. He knows where Nokia went wrong. If anything, he won't repeat the mistakes of the past. And that's a very important first step towards reclaiming Nokia's rightful place in the mobile scene (and yes, it is very possible for Nokia to do it despite the profusion of cheap Chinese brands).
Also, going forward, can we to just say "Nokia" when we talk about HMD phones? HMD is an independent company, sure, but it's owned by Nokia shareholders, run by ex-Nokians, with ex-Nokia staff, Nokia helped create it and has a sit on the Board of Directors with supervising powers over the products. HMD is pretty much Nokia. And the brand people will see when they buy the phones will be Nokia, not HMD. So let's make things easier, shall we?
Besides, if HMD turns profits, the likeliness of Nokia integrating it in the Nokia Corporation is higher than of them leaving the company separate.
HMD is as Nokia as it gets, top to bottom it's Nokia.
beating the S7E is an easy task, it has nothing special to offer :)
Just a phone with decent specs nice screen&good camera.
I literally can't wait. I gave up on Windows phone when Microsoft bought the Nokia phone division. A flagship Nokia with android? Take my money.
Nokia made phones that just made it feel good when you hold it in your hands. I still have my Nokia 8910i made out off titanium. It works only in Europe, but every time I travel across the pown, that's the phone I use. Something about it, it's just feels so good and quality is superb. Something about it makes me forget to chack Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and other apps I use on my SGS7. You just wanna talk on the phone. And oh you look good doing that. If I can be called fan boy, this is the brand I'll let the tak my highest sympathy lol.
Foxconn makes phones for apple in China.... So even iPhone is a Chinese phone... Nokia is Nokia... Same people designing it and Foxconn manufacturing it...
Not really. It's just assembled in China. The R&D is here in the USA.
I'd definitely be interested if they bring a high-end device to the US. I always liked Nokia hardware.
Very stoked about this! i remember importing my nokia n95 from europe when i was in high school and no one knew what it was. the camera on it was amazing and even had a front facing camera before it was a thing here in the US
Do they focus on audiophile (was reading it has DAC dual amp? ) ?