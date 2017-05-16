The Nokia 3310 will go up for sale in India from later this week.

The Nokia 3310 is one of the most anticipated devices in India in 2017, and we now know when the phone will go on sale. HMD Global has announced that the Nokia 3310 will be heading to retail stores across the country starting May 18, with a retail price of ₹3,310.

The Nokia 3310 will be available in four color options: Warm Red and Yellow will feature a gloss finish, whereas the Dark Blue and Grey color variants will see a matte finish. The phone has dual SIM card slots, a 2.4-inch QVGA (240 x 320) display, microUSB slot, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 3.0, and a 2MP camera with LED flash. You also get a microSD slot that can accommodate SD cards up to 32GB in size. The dimensions come in at 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8mm, and the phone weighs 79.6g including the 1200mAh battery. And yes, you can play Snake.

The phone runs on Nokia's Series 30+ platform, and Nokia is claiming a standby time of 22.5 days, talk time of 22.1 hours, and music playback of 51 hours. Who's interested in picking one up?