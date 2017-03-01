We aren't even at peak Galaxy S8 leak yet.
The steady flow of Galaxy S8 leaks continues, and while each gives us a little more information about the design of this phone it's starting to feel a little familiar. We know the phone is going to be extra tall like the LG G6, and whether it's a good thing or not the bezels on the side of this thing are going to basically not exist.
This latest leak gives a higher quality look at the outer shell of this phone, and just how impossibly small these bezels are.
The folks at BGR scored a number of decent body shots of the Galaxy S8, and it's starting to become clear that the outside isn't really going to tell us anything new. As impressive as that display looks in these shots and some of the videos that have leaked recently, it's clear the really important things aren't going to be on the outside.
A lot of people got really excited when it looked like the bottom navigation bar could be customized, and when you couple that with the "Bixby" AI we keep hearing about and the race to make the software more polished and the camera even better, the outer shell isn't really as exciting anymore. Some of this is because we've seen this form factor leak quite a bit, but really Samsung's big reveal for the S8 is going to be about how capable this phone is and how unique an experience it can create for users.
The outside of this phone is beautiful, but come on leakers. There's a lot of time between now and when the Galaxy S8 is officially unveiled at the end of March. Lets see a little more of the good stuff!
Reader comments
Looks pretty damn good.
My only worry is if this will be a pain to use without a case (like the gs7 edge) due to accidental touches.
Need to put a case on it just to have something to hold onto...
Wow... That dude has some nasty fingernails
Coke / booger / earwax scoop, or sign of wealth in china that you don't do manual labor.
I choose D, all of the above
The Asian guy I bought my house from had finger nails like that too. I think it's some sort of status symbol in their culture.
Oh wow. Those were gross.
i want to see a render of the S8+ evleaks is talking about... 6.2" screen alone...
Holding out for the Note 8. I hope they brand it as the Samsung Galaxy S8N.
They'd be missing out on a huge opportunity there otherwise lol
Pretty phone. I wish it had Pixels software though. Still really nice looking.
looks like a coke nail....
Yup.
The Amazon icon shortcut looks really odd. Looks like it's running 7.1.x due to the rounded icons
The pic in the article does not have rounded icons
It looks beautiful but I am really disappointed by how big Samsung and LG are making their screens. I am all for smaller bezels. It looks beautiful. But 80% of people's hands are too small for 1 handed use on a 5.7 inch (LG) or 5.8 (S8) inch display. It's unrealistic.
They should be making like 5.2 inch displays with tiny bezels. That would be small enough for 1 handed use for most people and still look beautiful. With the 2 biggest manufactures only offering giant screens in their flagships, they are going to catch a lot of criticism from consumers. I guarentee they shrink their displays in 2018 after catching so much criticism for it.
Just like why Motorola lowered the display on their Moto G by an entire half inch. Most people didn't want a 5.5 inch display on a midrange device. Same goes for flagships. Most people don't want a 5.7+ inch display on their flagship phone. It's overkill. Bigger is not always better.
Thanks for telling me what I need for my job and what I need. Appreciate it.