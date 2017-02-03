An email sent to someone on Reddit claimed that Google had stopped Pixel production. It hasn't, so chill.
Reddit is useful for a lot of things, but it's also very good at fomenting alarm when none is necessary. That became apparent this week after an email to a customer that, three months earlier, had ordered a Google Pixel had it cancelled with a warning that "Google will be ceasing production of their Google Pixel line and we will not be receiving further inventory of this phone. Therefore we will not be able to fulfill your order for the selected product. We apologize on the behalf of TELUS and Google for this inconvenience."
Obviously not the email you want to read after ordering a phone, especially one as in-demand as the Google Pixel. The company that sent the email on behalf of TELUS, Mobileaxs, operates as a dealer for the Canadian telecom, fulfilling corporate and enterprise orders, so it's unlikely it would be privy to Google's production strategy, not to mention TELUS's own company-wide inventory.
In a response to Android Central, Google confirmed that the email was incorrect, and that production of the Pixel has not ceased. "We're really excited by the demand for the Pixel XL in Canada. Telus is currently out of stock of the Pixel XL. We're working with our partners to restock inventory across our retail channels and we can confirm that production of the Pixel has not stopped." The Pixel XL, the larger of the two Google phones, has been harder to come by than its smaller counterpart in recent months.
TELUS also confirmed independently to Android Central that it has no intention of halting Pixel sales:
TELUS is currently out of stock of the Pixel XL. We're working with Google to restock inventory across our retail channels as quickly as we can. Google has confirmed that production of the Pixel and the Pixel XL has not stopped. We are in the process of updating our retail channels to ensure our customers have the latest information about their Google Pixel orders.
So there you have it. Nothing to see here, except for sustained high demand for the best Android phone you can buy.
Reader comments
Too much fake news everywhere, and of course any bat of an eyelash and it automatically comes news. When will people ever learn not to take knee jerk reactions seriously?
You offended me.
No, YOU offended ME.
I find you all quite offensive. :P
What's offensive is the lack of availability of these devices.
[sets car on fire]
LMAO!
It seems like Google has ceased production of the units. The Pixel XLs have never been available in the brick-and-mortar Verizon Wireless stores at all, not even the crappy 32GB models.
Stop caring about this phone long time ago. It's a double edge sword
Hope to get lucky to get the Pixel or any Google phone for that matter and have timely updates
Or for me get a Samsung that I can walk into any store or website and buy instantly for the most part and have delayed updates
I rather deal with the latter.
Agreed.
The email says "will be ceasing" not "has ceased".
Therefore not only may they be right (wouldn't be surprised. The phone is terrible and apart from a couple of nerds and people paid by Google, no one cares for it just like they didn't for Glass or any of the Pixel tablets) but Google didn't lie in their answer either. They denied having ceased production... Not that they won't be ceasing it.
On wednesday I bought a Blue 5" Pixel that said it would ship in 3-4 weeks. When I bought it the estimated arrival date was March 7th. It shipped out the next day and I'll be getting it on Monday. I am not sure what the deal is with their estimates. They have constantly been in stock unless you want the 128GB version.