An email sent to someone on Reddit claimed that Google had stopped Pixel production. It hasn't, so chill.

Reddit is useful for a lot of things, but it's also very good at fomenting alarm when none is necessary. That became apparent this week after an email to a customer that, three months earlier, had ordered a Google Pixel had it cancelled with a warning that "Google will be ceasing production of their Google Pixel line and we will not be receiving further inventory of this phone. Therefore we will not be able to fulfill your order for the selected product. We apologize on the behalf of TELUS and Google for this inconvenience."

Obviously not the email you want to read after ordering a phone, especially one as in-demand as the Google Pixel. The company that sent the email on behalf of TELUS, Mobileaxs, operates as a dealer for the Canadian telecom, fulfilling corporate and enterprise orders, so it's unlikely it would be privy to Google's production strategy, not to mention TELUS's own company-wide inventory.

In a response to Android Central, Google confirmed that the email was incorrect, and that production of the Pixel has not ceased. "We're really excited by the demand for the Pixel XL in Canada. Telus is currently out of stock of the Pixel XL. We're working with our partners to restock inventory across our retail channels and we can confirm that production of the Pixel has not stopped." The Pixel XL, the larger of the two Google phones, has been harder to come by than its smaller counterpart in recent months.

TELUS also confirmed independently to Android Central that it has no intention of halting Pixel sales:

TELUS is currently out of stock of the Pixel XL. We're working with Google to restock inventory across our retail channels as quickly as we can. Google has confirmed that production of the Pixel and the Pixel XL has not stopped. We are in the process of updating our retail channels to ensure our customers have the latest information about their Google Pixel orders.

So there you have it. Nothing to see here, except for sustained high demand for the best Android phone you can buy.