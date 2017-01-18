They'll figure it out eventually, right?

Nintendo is following quickly behind the launch of Super Mario Run with another title from their coveted IP. Instead of focusing on turning a popular game into a weird, single-hand mobile spin, we're getting a strategy game backed by a rich heritage. The next game will be Fire Emblem: Heroes, and if you were hoping this launch would be iOS and Android simultaneously, you're about to be disappointed.

Fire Emblem isn't one of the Nintendo franchises that sets the whole world ablaze like Zelda, Mario, or even Kirby, but its following is still massive. Bringing this world to mobile as a grid-style strategy game makes a lot of sense, as these games typically encourage users to sit and play for hours on end. What Heroes brings to mobile is an impressive online component, allowing you to put your armies against your friends to see which is the better tactical mind.

Nintendo has a February 2 launch date for Fire Emblem: Heroes on iOS, and if history is any indicator that means we'll see it on Android right around Easter. Like before, you can pre-registering to grab the game right here.