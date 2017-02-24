Save yourself some cash and plan out your Nintendo Switch games.

Not everyone likes pre-ordering games, especially launch games for a new console. Many people wait for game reviews to decide whether they want to participate in the excitement, and those aren't always available as the first wave of games come out for a new console.

If you're already planning to get a Nintendo Switch, and you know you're going to want at least one or two of the games, you should pre-order those games now. Even if you aren't planning on getting the console the day it is available to everyone, pre-ordering Nintendo Switch games will save you a considerable amount of money.

Amazon pre-orders

Did you know everyone with an Amazon Prime subscription gets 20% off the cost of a game when you pre-order through Amazon? It's a feature Amazon has offered for a while now, but it's not something you see on the site unless you go to a specific game and look at the final price.

Under the listed price of the game, you'll see a Prime Savings flag. That tells you the price at checkout, which is 20% lower than the listed price. For Nintendo Switch games, it means the $59.96 price tag is lowered to $47.99.

Even if you don't think that's a huge savings for a single game, when you add up the savings across the new Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and that crazy new ARMS punching game you almost have a free game in savings!

Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked

The gaming service at Best Buy has offered exclusive rewards certificates and points towards discounts from every purchase for a while now, but the $30 every two years upgrade to that service quickly pays for itself when a new console is launched.

The Gamers Club Unlocked subscription gives you 20% off pre-orders for any games, 20% off the e-guides for those games, and a 10% increase on your trade-in value if you decide you're done with the games you currently have.

Best Buy includes a sign-up form on its website, and if you've never had an Unlocked subscription before you get special coupons towards your first purchase as a thanks you for joining. Not only is this great for your wallet now, but the points you earn on purchases can be used to take the price down on your next console as well!