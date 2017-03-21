Nintendo was flirting with Android again, but it looks like Cyanogen didn't pick up.
You know that massively successful new console Nintendo can't keep in stores? The one that smashed Nintendo's own sales records and caused the company to dramatically ramp up production to meet demand? Apparently the OS for that console was almost based largely on Android, but Cyanogen's Kirt McMaster put a stop to that according to his Twitter feed.
From a fun, nerdy perspective, it would have been kind of cool to know the Switch was based on Android. And, knowing some of the nice performance enhancement things Cyanogen projects had been capable of, it's not impossible to imagine a Switch that was even more capable as a result of that custom OS. But that's what it would have been, a custom closed down version of Android that didn't look anything like the OS you see on tablets and phones. It would have been an entirely unique and locked down thing, which was very much the opposite of what Cyanogen was all about as a company.
Lots of folks in the Android bubble hear the name Cyanogen and immediately think of CEO Kirt McMaster very publicly saying a lot of very silly things about how successful the company was going to be. With the company dismantled and its core features picking up steam as the community-led LineageOS, you may find yourself wondering how he feels about passing up something like opportunity to work on the Nintendo Switch.
Hindsight is always 20/20, but it looks like he'd be a little more "open" to the idea if it were to come back around. Given the complete lack of reputation these days, that second chance is a little more than unlikely.
Reader comments
That's too bad. It would have been nice but unfortunately for Cyanogen they had the wrong person leading their company at the wrong time.
You told Nintendo to stick it? Way to get that revenue stream going there Mr. Businessman.
Well I'm glad the Switch isn't based on Android. It'd be an even harder sell for iMore to cover it, and then what would they write about?
How does this guy still have a job. Better question is why was he not the one forced out of the door. Come on the company is failing and he is turning away money. Seems more like he wanted the company to fail.
Considering no hardware partner has used Cyanogen for a second hardware version Nintendo should consider themselves lucky. I paid hard earned money for the OnePlus One and the software was complete garbage.
I begged to differ for OPO
It is a shame the Kirt McMonster Twitter account was suspended.
If the Switch could double also as an Android tablet then it would be an immediate impulse purchase for me.
As it is I can't justify spending 300 € on " just" another gaming console when I already have a PS4.
would have been hacked in hours
Wasn't it hacked within a day or two anyway..?
Can we please stop talking about this guy and his 'failed' company. I say failed loosely because it failed but he succeeded in crowd sourcing and fund raising. Twas his plan the entire time. Open your eyes ppl...