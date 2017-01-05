It took long enough, but the Nexus 6 is getting Android 7.1.1!
As promised, Google has issued the long-awaited Android 7.1.1 update for the aging (but still virile) Nexus 6.
Bundled in build N6F26Q, the software gives 'Shamu' all of the features bestowed upon other Nexus devices on 7.1.1, such as app shortcuts, updated emojis, image keyboard and rounded icons, along with important bug fixes, but absent are the Pixel's Night Light and Google Assistant.
If you're in a hurry, you can always grab the OTA file at Google's official factory images page, or just wait until the update machine spits it out in a week or so. The update also includes the latest January 5, 2017 security bulletin.
Reader comments
I await its arrival
Perks of owning a Nexus, I guess
i wonder if we will still be able to enable 'night mode' w/o root on it as we can with 7.0 on N6. i really like that feature.
Something else new in 7.1.1 for Nexus that hasn't really been picked up on is a "Restart" option in the power button menu.
My N6 is still awesome!!
Hopefully the 7.1.1 does not start bricking Nexus 6s my 6p was killed with the 7.1.1 update.
Man, this update has been a nightmare for the 6P. Just yesterday, I got an email from the guy who bought my old 6P asking me to contact Google customer support on his behalf to replace it after the 7.1 update screwed it up. Turns out support requests have to come from the email address of the person who bought the phone.
They did issue a replacement super quickly, though.
You said just what I was thinking! I'm just a lowly hack but the one thing that seems to be common to most of these other bootloped phone is the update to 7.1x. My N6 works just fine on 7.0 and with the Nova launcher and root there really isn't much (anything?) here I'm missing. Sure the camera is slower on 7.0 but you can't take a photo with a brick. Going to sit tight here and see how this plays out.
This headline should read "Nexus 6 gets its long-awaited 7.1.1 update... And now your phone will have bugs that it never had before... But, will get circular icons.
I wonder if VZW will roll it out since they haven't pushed 7.0
Alright!! I shall give it a try on the ole Nexus 6 I have sitting on my shelf here in a few
As promised? Hell no! They said N6 would get a dev preview by December. We're in January. They did like other OEM's and missed their own deadline.
Hmm, I sideloaded the 7.1.1 update to my Nexus 6. While it seems quite smooth, I don't see the Pixel Launcher or rounded icons so how exactly do I get those?