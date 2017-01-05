It took long enough, but the Nexus 6 is getting Android 7.1.1!

As promised, Google has issued the long-awaited Android 7.1.1 update for the aging (but still virile) Nexus 6.

Bundled in build N6F26Q, the software gives 'Shamu' all of the features bestowed upon other Nexus devices on 7.1.1, such as app shortcuts, updated emojis, image keyboard and rounded icons, along with important bug fixes, but absent are the Pixel's Night Light and Google Assistant.

If you're in a hurry, you can always grab the OTA file at Google's official factory images page, or just wait until the update machine spits it out in a week or so. The update also includes the latest January 5, 2017 security bulletin.