Taxes really aren't great, so T-Mobile wants to give you a refund on them.

T-Mobile simplifies its monthly plan billing by including taxes in its base price to keep things clean and consistent, and now it's doing the same with its smartphone pricing. Starting February 1, when you buy a new phone from T-Mobile, it will refund you 11.2% of the price to cover even the highest sales tax you could pay the in the U.S.

As is usually the case with this sort of thing, there are a few hoops to jump through. You'll have to buy your new phone on an installment plan rather than outright, and then it could take up to 60 days to receive your money in the form of a prepaid MasterCard. It's annoying that the rebate couldn't be put back on your bill as a credit or something ... but hey, we can't be too upset about free money. Best of all, this deal applies to every phone from T-Mobile, not just specific models or brands.

On top of this deal, T-Mobile is also running a limited-time offer where you'll receive $150 for each line you bring to T-Mobile (up to 12 lines). By stacking these two deals you could be in for a nice chunk of savings when you switch and buy a new phone.