Buy a phone, get a discounted bag. Why? Because it's springtime, silly!

OnePlus has announced a new promotion because it's finally warm outside, at least in parts of the world where it was previously cold anyway. This springtime sale isn't for the latest OnePlus phone, but instead for the line of backpacks and messenger bags it sells with the OnePlus branding.

Whether hiking through mountains, strolling along the coast, or cycling through the park, you need a sturdy bag in which to carry your supply of Dash Energy and other possessions vital to survival in the outside world. So, in order to help all the other intrepid explorers out there, we're running a special spring promotion. From now until 28 April 2017, anyone who purchases a OnePlus 3T will also be entitled to a 50% discount on a OnePlus Messenger Bag or a OnePlus Travel Backpack.

It's a decent little incentive for anyone previously planning on waiting a bit before upgrading. The backpack and two messenger bags OnePlus currently sells are actually pretty decent bags, and like OnePlus phones surprisingly well priced for the quality.

Is dropping $50 off the $100 leather messenger bag enough to get you to grab a OnePlus 3T this week?