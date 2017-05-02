A small but important update is out for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus has issued yet another so-called "open beta" for its latest devices, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, yet again ironing out some bugs in the realm of Bluetooth while improving certain app designs and behaviors around incoming calls.

Open Beta 15 for the OnePlus 3 and OB 6 for the OnePlus 3T feature a redesigned dialer app that includes a new call-answering method — swipe down to answer and swipe up to reject. At first, this goes against what people may be used to, since swiping down on something on a touch screen is typically synonymous with a dismissal, but it should be fairly intuitive after a small adjustment period.

OnePlus has also improved the interface in the Messages and Settings apps, giving them some polish and a new collapsible menu. Finally, optimizations abound for Bluetooth and the popular Night Mode feature.

Existing users will receive an OTA update if they're on the beta track already, while new users will need to download the software and sideload it over recovery, which is a bit tricky, but easy enough when closely following the instructions.

The full changelog is below:

New dialer and incoming call interface We created a new answering mechanic to go along with the refreshed UI below: Swipe down to answer and swipe up to reject an incoming call

UI optimizations for Messages, Settings and Contacts Refreshed UI

New action bar for Messages and Settings Collapsible and expandable action bar (more to come in the future)

Optimized high power usage notifications

Optimized the system which notifies you when apps are using a lot of battery

Bluetooth optimizations

Night mode optimizations

Bug fixes

Are you on the OnePlus 3 or 3T open beta track? Let us know in the comments below!