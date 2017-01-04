NVIDIA's latest set-top streaming box is a must-buy, even at $199.
NVIDIA has announced an updated Shield streaming box — the one that debuted last year running Android TV — with updates to the hardware design, including the popular controller, and significant improvements to the software.
Perhaps the most impressive, and surprising, inclusion is that of Google Assistant, the only piece of hardware outside of Google's own Pixel phone lineup that sports the nascent AI conversationalist. And, with a future software update, the Shield will work with Samsung's SmarThings connected home platform, allowing it to be a central hub for lights, cameras and other action.
The announcement comes alongside a new peripheral, the NVIDIA Spot, which works as a voice assistant for, well, Google Assistant, connecting to the Shield and facilitating Google Home-like functionality from anywhere in the house.
Because it runs Android TV, the NVIDIA Shield includes all of the apps that Google's own Nexus Player and other similar set-top boxes feature, but NVIDIA of course has its own tricks: the ability to stream 4K HDR from Netflix and Amazon Video, the only piece of hardware currently capable of doing that. The same is true of the new game streaming features, GeForce Now, which work with NVIDIA's GeForce graphics card lineup to blast games from a PC to a nearby television — 4K HDR game streaming is something many enthusiasts have been waiting a long time for.
The company says that new titles like Watch Dogs 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, For Honor and others from Ubisoft will soon be added to the catalogue, and most modern titles optimized for NVIDIA hardware will run perfectly.
Finally, NVIDIA has announced a milestone for its own Steam game store: 1000 titles fully optimized for the Shield box, compatible with the newly-updated controller. The Shield Android TV will also now ship with both the controller and a regular remote, with that new remote supporting always-listening hands-free actions. A higher-end remote that includes a headphone jack for private listening will be included with the 500GB storage Shield Android TV Pro.
The updated NVIDIA Shield Android TV will start shipping later this month for $199, with pre-orders beginning now. Amazon already has a purchase link live, showing a ship date of January 16.
I just might have to give in and get one!
So I can play Steam games on my TV? Does it have to go through a PC with GeForce card or does it only require the Shield and a Steam account?
You need a PC with GeForce.
Just as expected. Hope they ain't lose that IR Receiver. I only owned the older one for about 5 months, but thought it was a real good box...the best imo and I've owned Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV etc. I liked the Google Play Music integration. Just wished Google would update the UI.
The reason I got rid of it was because I saw it disappearing from retailers, so I thought EOL on Android TV. But seeing a better more upgraded box gives me hope...again as long as it didn't lose the IR THING(Very Important when you want to control everything with a Universal Remote). I also like that Nvidia Spy...I mean Spot thingy that will let me control the shield and my light with voice.
Can't wait to get this and load up Kodi for the ultimate streaming box. Oh yes you will be mine.
It's basically a decent gaming console, sweet streaming box, and Google home all in one. The quality of the controller and hardware probably makes this worth the 199 knowing Nvidia's QC standards.
I don't wanna upgrade my Shield, but with the Google Assistant (and I'm assuming Home integration will come with it) and Spot coming...uggghhh I hate you Nvidia!!!
Would like to know if it comes with Nougat or Marshmallow
Looks like according to Nvidia's spec page it comes with Nougat.
What's up with Amazon bring available on this? It's not available directly on any other Android product. I love the first shield TV .... Now of course I wish I held out for the new one but living by that thought process you'd basically be waiting on everything
16gb has had SD support removed, only the pro has the SD port now, same with Micro USB
I'll just plug in my 1TB external that's connected to my Shield now. Not really an issue.
Is it worth the extra $100 to get the Pro? An external hard drive seems to be a cheaper upgrade if storage capacity is the biggest difference here.
I've never used the pro, but I have a 1TB Seagate Expansion connected as adoptive storage and it's worked perfectly for me, not a single hiccup and I haven't noticed any slow downs. If I had to do it over, I'd do it the same way with buying the 16GB version and getting an external usb drive.
Just a note: on Nvidia's spec page it says to use a USB 3.0 external drive for the new Shield. That's what I already have so I'm all set there.
Good tip. Thanks.
Almost bought the last one... I will this time. Awesome.
So I'm guessing the first gen won't get the Google assistant with a future update. I'm now wondering if it'll even get 7.0 with the pip etc that was talked about a while back.
So will it come with the normal remote this time? Also does the remote have a headphone jack?
It comes with both the controller and the remote. According to Nvdia's spec page, the controller has a headphone jack, the remote doesn't.
Did they upgrade the Tegra X1 also ?
so....the current shield doesn't do HDR but the new version will? I guess a software update can add google assistant but not HDR?