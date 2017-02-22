LG G6's slim bezels get highlighted in latest leak.

The latest LG G6 leak shows off the device next to last year's G5. LG has previously stated that the G6 will feature a big screen in a small body, and it's easy to see that from the image posted on Weibo. In spite of featuring a 5.7-inch QHD+ display, the G6 is only marginally larger than the 5.3-inch G5.

The thin bezels certainly make the device much more appealing, but we'll have to wait and see if they pose any usability problems. In addition to the numerous leaks and rumors, we've seen sevveral teasers from LG in recent weeks highlight marquee features of the device, with the latest showing off the dual 13MP cameras at the back.

With the 5.7-inch display set to offer a 2:1 ratio, LG is introducing new features to take advantage of the screen real estate. One such feature is a square shooting mode for the camera, which lets you take photos for social platforms like Instagram. The square mode allows you to essentially use the lower half of the screen to preview the image, which is what LG is highlighting in its latest teaser:

The LG G6 will make its debut on February 26 at Mobile World Congress. Stay tuned as we bring you all the coverage from the ground in Barcelona.