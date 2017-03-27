Latest rumor suggests the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 835.

Xiaomi is rumored to unveil its 2017 flagships — the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus — on April 11, and a recent leak gives us a look at the alleged spec sheet of both devices. According to the leak, both the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, contradicting earlier rumors that Xiaomi will initially launch a variant with the Snapdragon 821.

The Mi 6 is rumored with a 5.15-inch Full HD display, along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage options, a 19MP Sony IMX400 camera sensor with 1/2.3-inch lens, 8MP front shooter, and a 3200mAh battery. Meanwhile, the larger Mi 6 Plus is set to feature a 5.7-inch Full HD panel, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options, 12MP Sony IMX362 camera sensor, 8MP front camera, and a 4500mAh battery.

The specs suggest the Mi 6 will be an iterative update to the Mi 5s. With Xiaomi facing increased pressure in China and India from the likes of Huawei, Lenovo, OPPO, and Vivo, it needs to field a strong mid-range phone to continue the momentum it built up in the budget segment.