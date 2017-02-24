The suit would also affect titles for the Samsung Gear VR.

The saga continues in the great copyright infringement battle between Facebook's Oculus contingent and ZeniMax.

ZeniMax, which earlier this month won a verdict of half a billion dollars against Oculus, has now asked the federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products, according to Reuters. For its part, Oculus has asked the judge to set aside the verdict, citing it as "legally flawed and factually unwarranted."

If the injuction is granted, it could limit the number of titles sold for the Oculus Rift VR headset. This would also affect any games meant for Samsung Gear VR, which is developed in part with Oculus. If this happens, Facebook's best bet would be to settle, lest game sales and subsequent marketing for Oculus products become severely limited.

We'll update you when we hear more on the matter. For now, the injunction has been filed to the same Dallas court that ruled in favor of ZeniMax.