There's a great new Humble Bundle for Android, and you're going to want to spring for this one.

There's no shortage of great games for the Android platform, but many of the best ones cost money up front. Humble Bundle has always been an effective way of purchasing more than one game at a time, often thematically similar and of the highest quality, for very little money.

The Humble 'Great Adventures' Bundle is no exception. You can get classic adventure games like Grim Fandango Remastered, Kathy Rain, and Machinarium — oldies but goodies — for a buck. For $4 or more, you get an additional three titles, including the award-winning Her Story, the fun and unusual Sorcery 4, and the unique Burly Men at Sea. For $6 or more, you get all those and the brand-new-to-Android Lumino City, and the incredible, imaginative Samorost 3.

As always, part of the proceeds go to the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Child's Play Charity.