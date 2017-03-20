More fashion names are getting into the Android Wear world.

You may have forgotten by now that Guess actually had Android Wear watches, but it's hoping to re-spark enthusiasm for its brand in the smartwatch world with two new entries in the Guess Connect family. The new Guess Connect models come in two sizes, corresponding with different styles: a 41mm women-focused design, and a 44mm with more of a men's look. The 41mm Guess Connect will have multiple color choices, including silver, gold, and rose gold.

Just like we'll continue to see throughout 2017, the Guess Connect watches are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, which is designed specifically for Android Wear 2.0. Because we won't see the products actually launch until late this year, Guess isn't laying out any more specs at this time. And to be fair, most people looking at a Guess smartwatch likely don't care about how much RAM is in it either.

Guess takes its best shot at who it thinks will be interested in a Guess Connect watch:

The global fashion powerhouse recognizes the importance of providing smart, hi-tech value on the wrists of their young, sexy, and adventurous consumers.

Uh huh. That perfectly describes us! Well, they're bound to appeal to someone — Guess sells plenty of mechanical watches and is an extremely well-known name in fashion. Google has shown a propensity to make partnerships with well-known fashion brands for Android Wear rather than just electronics companies, and it's a good dual-pronged approach that can appeal to a wider audience.

We'll have a better idea of complete specs, pricing, and availability of the Guess Connect watches later this year.