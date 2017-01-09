Google Voice needs a little love and might be getting it.

At least that's what Google tells us when we visit the Google Voice website. You'll see it near the top of the page if you direct yourself over to voice.google.com while you're signed into Chrome. If you're a Project Fi subscriber you'll need to click the link at the bottom of the page to get to the actual Google Voice site after it redirects you to the fancy Fi site.

Of course, clicking on it doesn't do much. It seems to reload the same page, and sending you back to the Fi site if you're a Fi sub. The URL scheme (https://www.google.com/voice/b/0/redirection/new) looks like it's the same sort of auto-redirect we've seen with Google+ and the Project Fi site when they weren't public and available for all. This might mean it works, just not for us mere mortals.

We have no idea what to expect from a new Google Voice. This could be just a redesign of the website and might not include any changes to the service, or it could be a true overhaul now that Hangouts is basically an enterprise app in Google's eyes. Or maybe it will go the way of the dodo and join other Google services we all loved in internet-Valhalla.

I'm sure people are trying to see what magic might be done to actually get to the new page, but for now, we only get a teaser that something new is coming, and we should TRY NOW!