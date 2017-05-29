New customers can try out Google Play Music for free for 120 days.
Google typically offers a 90-day trial for customers looking to evaluate Google Play Music, but the company is now rolling out a four-month free trial for new subscribers. If you're using another streaming service and are looking to make the switch to Play Music, you now have an addition 30 days to decide if you want to continue. Once the trial ends, you'll have to shell out $9.99 per month.
In addition to accessing Play Music's catalog of over 40 million songs, you'll be able to upload up to 50,000 songs from your own music collection — 100,000 if you're using a Samsung phone — to the service. The UI is in need of a revamp and the device usage policy is antiquated, but overall there's plenty to like in Play Music.
There's no telling how long the offer will last, so if you're interested in seeing what the deal is with Play Music, hit up the link below to subscribe.
Google Music is the equivalent to Napster Circa 1996.
Yeah, I was there for that. Not even close. You can't download albums weeks before release on Play Music. A lot more bootleg live material on Napster too. And you can still find leaked albums via torrent.
Google play music has been the best subscription service I've used in my opinion for one important reason... YouTube Red!! It is included in your subscription. I've had it since day one and never realized how many ads were on YouTube until I used someone else's phone. Music library and premade radios are pretty great too.
They should appreciate OG play music customers with a free month or Chromecast audio.... Just saying 😁
Here in India...trial is only for 14 days
I would use it, if you coluld sort music by date added.
Yes. I've sent that feedback in a couple of times.
Not seeing the 4 month trial yet, I'll give it a bit. I typically use Spotify for my music needs, but I'm up to try anything. Maybe it will be 4 months of no ads on YouTube if it does include red like stated before.
Sane here. Not seeing the 4 months free trial yet. Will definitely give it a try once I see the offer for 4 months.