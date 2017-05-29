New customers can try out Google Play Music for free for 120 days.

Google typically offers a 90-day trial for customers looking to evaluate Google Play Music, but the company is now rolling out a four-month free trial for new subscribers. If you're using another streaming service and are looking to make the switch to Play Music, you now have an addition 30 days to decide if you want to continue. Once the trial ends, you'll have to shell out $9.99 per month.

In addition to accessing Play Music's catalog of over 40 million songs, you'll be able to upload up to 50,000 songs from your own music collection — 100,000 if you're using a Samsung phone — to the service. The UI is in need of a revamp and the device usage policy is antiquated, but overall there's plenty to like in Play Music.

There's no telling how long the offer will last, so if you're interested in seeing what the deal is with Play Music, hit up the link below to subscribe.

Sign up for Google Play Music