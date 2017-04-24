It's hard to ship software that makes everyone happy.

We already cleared the air on the Galaxy S8 "red screen" situation that was unfortunately overblown at the start, but even still, Samsung is readying a software update to further mitigate the so-called issue. Though only a small number of Galaxy S8 displays have a rather red tint to them and the issue can be mitigated with some tweaking of the built-in settings to have the screen looking just how you like it, Samsung will roll out an update this week to further fix the problem.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Samsung says it is simply offering "a further enhanced ability to adjust the color setting to their preference," which of course means that you can tweak the screen even more to make it however you want — whether that's red or blue or something else. The update is expected to start rolling out to Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners this week, though there was no further clarity provided as to the time frame in different regions around the world.

At this point you can always just return the phone if you aren't happy.

If you're sitting there thinking your Galaxy S8 screen is just too red, we recommend simply returning your phone for a replacement. Anyone with the GS8 today is still well within their two-week return period, and there's no reason you should be left unhappy with the phone while you have the option to swap it out for a fresh one.

In much smaller circumstances, a second software fix coming this week aims to improve Wi-Fi on the phones, though this issue is seemingly specific to South Korea where Samsung says the Galaxy S8 isn't performing properly on Wi-Fi routers from one local telecom. This is the sort of simple bug fix you expect to see in the first couple of weeks of a phone launch when millions of phones get out in the wild for real-world testing.