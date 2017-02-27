The natural consequence of tiny bezels.
The countdown clock for Samsung's official reveal of the Galaxy S8 has started, which means the slow and steady trickle of leaks has become a seemingly nonstop wave. That's not going to stop Samsung from putting on what has historically be a fairly impressive display at the end of March, but it does give everyone time to be overly critical of things seen in poorly-lit shaky cam leaks.
This most recent batch of photos and videos calls into question the sheer volume of things going on at the top of this phone, and what it means to people who might want a color other than black when the S8 is official.
You don't get much from this brief video clip, outside of further confirmation of what we already knew about this phone. Like the LG G6, this phone is going to be very tall and the corners of the display are going to be weirdly rounded. Samsung's curved display edges make an appearance, and the home button has been replaced at long last with virtual keys.
It looks like the Galaxy S8 is going to shine brightest in its darker variant.
Removing the home key for added screen real estate meant moving the fingerprint sensor to the back, which we already knew and mostly didn't care for, but check out all of the cut-outs on the top bezel of this thing.
There's the standard light sensor and speaker grill combo, what is supposed to be an 8MP front-facing camera, and an entirely separate camera sensor for retina scanning. Each of the cameras appear to have their own IR sensor for quick focus and more light for the retina scanner, which brings the grand total to six cut-outs on a bezel that is barely thicker than the camera glass.
It's a lot of black space in an area that didn't have a lot of color to begin with, which means there's only one color variant of this phone where all of those cut-outs aren't going to constantly stand out.
What do you barely notice at all in this video leak with the all black variant of the Galaxy S8? That's right, those cut-outs are almost entirely gone. In much the same way that the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 looked best in that glossy piano black, it looks like the Galaxy S8 is going to shine brightest in its darker variant.
This probably doesn't matter much to folks that will take the Galaxy S8 from its retail packaging and drop it immediately into a protective casing for the rest of its existence. For those that appreciate Samsung's evolving design language and want to appreciate the phone as it was made, it's starting to look like you'll want to try and reserve a black model early.
Reader comments
New Galaxy S8 leaks show black will be the only color worth buying
Interesting. The back button in on the left side.
That's exactly what I saw as well, looks like we may have some customization options.
yay!
where it belongs
I'd be good with the black — that would be my preference even without this info. I'm interested in the S8, but like many others, am VERY leery about that FP sensor location! That may be enough to prevent me from grabbing it. No ore-orders for me. I'll need to see it live before deciding.
Have you tried putting your finger in that location on your current phone? I've done it with my S7 Edge, pretending there was a sensor there, and my finger falls to that location naturally. I think it's going to be much easier to use than the centrally mounted sensors on other phones.
Yes, I have tried that. The height is no issue. What I should have mentioned is that I'm holding my device in my left hand, so the FP sensor is on the wrong side of the camera for me.
Edit: and after so many years, I'm not likely to be able to change.
If you hold the phone on your left hand your pointer finger would be where the fingerprint sensor is located. On current phones the flash/heart rate sensor are on the right side of the camera lens, but on the S8 the flash/heart rate sensor will be on the left side of the camera lens and the fingerprint sensor will be on the right of the camera lens. So if you hold the phone with your left hand, as I do, the fingerprint sensor will be easily reached by your pointer finger.
Doesn't look any worse than any of the other lighter colored Samsung Galaxy phones from years past. I agree the black looks best but not to the point where I wouldn't choose any of the other colors just because the sensors are more visible.
Geez, the things A/C finds to whine about. I guess it's a reflection on their inability to gather actual news and write about things that matter.
What are they whining about?
Are you kidding? They just spent an entire article complaining about the cutouts at the top of the phone. It's like, um, the silver S7 Edge technically had four cutouts. Is two more really such a drastic change that it warrants an article lamenting over it? I guess if you have some major OCD...but geez...
The back button IS ON THE LEFT!!!
HALLELUJAH!!!
Yup! I was hoping because of the on-screen buttons it will be customizable. Thank you!
Couldn't care less. Will probably pick color closest to silver anyway.
For the first time, I am underwhelmed in a new Samsung phone. I guess after seeing the iris scanner on the Note 7 and seeing how poorly implemented it was, I'm not impressed with the rest of the S8. I may have to wait until it's in retailers to see if I'll like where that rear fingerprint sensor is located. I have small hands and I don't want to stretch my small fingers in order to unlock a phone.
This may be the first Samsung phone I don't buy at launch in a long time. I may wait until the iPhone 7s comes out to see what Apple offers.
Based on leaks? You know better than that.
I'll be slapping a defender case on it anyway. Let's just hope the S8 turns out to be a top performer with no glitches. I mean in this day and age we should be past the silly glitches. Let's get right this time.