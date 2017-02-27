The natural consequence of tiny bezels.

The countdown clock for Samsung's official reveal of the Galaxy S8 has started, which means the slow and steady trickle of leaks has become a seemingly nonstop wave. That's not going to stop Samsung from putting on what has historically be a fairly impressive display at the end of March, but it does give everyone time to be overly critical of things seen in poorly-lit shaky cam leaks.

This most recent batch of photos and videos calls into question the sheer volume of things going on at the top of this phone, and what it means to people who might want a color other than black when the S8 is official.

You don't get much from this brief video clip, outside of further confirmation of what we already knew about this phone. Like the LG G6, this phone is going to be very tall and the corners of the display are going to be weirdly rounded. Samsung's curved display edges make an appearance, and the home button has been replaced at long last with virtual keys.

It looks like the Galaxy S8 is going to shine brightest in its darker variant.

Removing the home key for added screen real estate meant moving the fingerprint sensor to the back, which we already knew and mostly didn't care for, but check out all of the cut-outs on the top bezel of this thing.

There's the standard light sensor and speaker grill combo, what is supposed to be an 8MP front-facing camera, and an entirely separate camera sensor for retina scanning. Each of the cameras appear to have their own IR sensor for quick focus and more light for the retina scanner, which brings the grand total to six cut-outs on a bezel that is barely thicker than the camera glass.

It's a lot of black space in an area that didn't have a lot of color to begin with, which means there's only one color variant of this phone where all of those cut-outs aren't going to constantly stand out.

What do you barely notice at all in this video leak with the all black variant of the Galaxy S8? That's right, those cut-outs are almost entirely gone. In much the same way that the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 looked best in that glossy piano black, it looks like the Galaxy S8 is going to shine brightest in its darker variant.

This probably doesn't matter much to folks that will take the Galaxy S8 from its retail packaging and drop it immediately into a protective casing for the rest of its existence. For those that appreciate Samsung's evolving design language and want to appreciate the phone as it was made, it's starting to look like you'll want to try and reserve a black model early.